After a sky-high box office debut that flew past the billion-dollar mark, Captain Marvel is coming home. Marvel’s first solo female superhero movie will be arriving on home video, with Marvel Studios announcing the Captain Marvel Blu-ray release in a brand new promo packed with action and bonus features.

Captain Marvel Blu-ray Promo

If you were craving more Carol Danvers after her abysmally short appearance in Avengers: Endgame, you’re in luck. Her solo movie starring Brie Larson as the titular Captain Marvel is coming to Digital and Movies Anywhere on May 28, followed by the Blu-ray release on June 11. And not only will these home video releases feature the acclaimed feature film, but it will be chock full of special features including extended and deleted scenes, a gag reel, and an “Origin of Nick Fury” featurette.

The physical releases like the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray will also reportedly come with a 40-page book diving into the making of the movie, as well as pages of concept art, production photos and interviews with the creators behind Captain Marvel. Best Buy is also offering an impressive looking Steelbook edition, which will make a nice collectible for loyal members of the Carol Corps.

Captain Marvel will be released on Digital and Movies Anywhere on May 28, 2019, and Blu-ray on June 11, 2019.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. Here is the synopsis for Captain Marvel: