Ready for the new Candyman trailer? Well…you’ll have to wait. But don’t worry – you won’t be waiting long. The trailer for the new take on the iconic horror character is dropping this Thursday, but ahead of that, we have a super quick Candyman teaser – and a poster, too. Nia DaCosta directs the film, with a script co-written by Jordan Peele.

Dare to say his name. Click below to tweet #Candyman 5 times in one post and get your first look. See the trailer on Thursday. — Candyman (@CandymanMovie) February 25, 2020

If you click the tweet above you’ll be treated to a super-quick teaser for the new Candyman. Sort of. The footage features quick snippets of the characters from the film saying “Candyman” five times. Which, as anyone familiar with the lore knows, is a surefire way to summon Candyman (if you’re looking in a mirror, that is). But! If you happen to follow the instructions from that tweet, Candyman himself (or his social media team) will respond to you with a quick clip. Check it out:

The new Candyman is shrouded in secrecy, but here’s what we know: It’s both a reboot and a sequel. “In a broad sense of the word, this film will stand alone if you’ve never heard of a film called Candyman and will dovetail in a pretty complicated and interesting way to the original,” said producer Ian Cooper. “In short, I think this will really fit in with what we’re doing with Us and did with Get Out in a way that will be circuitous.”

Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo, Candyman opens June 12, 2020. While you await the trailer, check out a simple yet effective poster below.