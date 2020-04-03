‘Candyman’ Release Date Delayed Until September
Posted on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
Not even saying Candyman five times in front of a mirror will summon Nia DaCosta‘s reboot/sequel for its originally-planned June release. As it becomes more and more clear that there’s going to be virtually no summer movie season this year, the new Candyman release date has moved from summer to fall, with a new September date in place.
Movie release dates continue to shuffle in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and Candyman is the latest. The Nia DaCosta directed, Jordan Peele scripted Candyman was initially set to open June 12, 2020, but has now been moved to September 25, 2020. While I’m looking forward to seeing the film, I have to say: a fall release date is fine with me. Don’t get me wrong – I watch horror movies all year long. But fall release dates for horror always feel more appropriate.
Of course, there’s always a chance things won’t be back to normal by September, and Candyman will have to move again. For now, though, let’s try to remain optimistic and hope for the best. That said, Candyman‘s move is yet another indication that the summer movie season is all but extinct this year. There are a handful of stragglers: Disney just moved Mulan – which was due out in March – to July. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is also slated for July. Soul, another Disney title, still hasn’t moved from its June release date. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is also still set to open in July.
But all of these June and July release dates seem unlikely. If I had to guess, I’d say theaters probably won’t be up and running again until September. But that’s just a guess – I’d love to be wrong and have the date be much sooner.
In the meantime, watch the Candyman trailer again, and read the synopsis below.
Candyman
For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.
With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.