Not even saying Candyman five times in front of a mirror will summon Nia DaCosta‘s reboot/sequel for its originally-planned June release. As it becomes more and more clear that there’s going to be virtually no summer movie season this year, the new Candyman release date has moved from summer to fall, with a new September date in place.

Movie release dates continue to shuffle in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and Candyman is the latest. The Nia DaCosta directed, Jordan Peele scripted Candyman was initially set to open June 12, 2020, but has now been moved to September 25, 2020. While I’m looking forward to seeing the film, I have to say: a fall release date is fine with me. Don’t get me wrong – I watch horror movies all year long. But fall release dates for horror always feel more appropriate.

Of course, there’s always a chance things won’t be back to normal by September, and Candyman will have to move again. For now, though, let’s try to remain optimistic and hope for the best. That said, Candyman‘s move is yet another indication that the summer movie season is all but extinct this year. There are a handful of stragglers: Disney just moved Mulan – which was due out in March – to July. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is also slated for July. Soul, another Disney title, still hasn’t moved from its June release date. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is also still set to open in July.

But all of these June and July release dates seem unlikely. If I had to guess, I’d say theaters probably won’t be up and running again until September. But that’s just a guess – I’d love to be wrong and have the date be much sooner.

In the meantime, watch the Candyman trailer again, and read the synopsis below.

