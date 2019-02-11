Ever since Lin-Manuel Miranda banded together with Mark Hamill, Guillermo del Toro, Sean Astin, and Seth Myers to form the most unlikely super group to save Brooklyn Nine-Nine from cancellation, fans wondered if the Mary Poppins Returns star would make an appearance on the beloved NBC comedy series. After all, Miranda is no stranger to popping up in various TV shows as a celebrity cameo – or, before he became a megastar with Hamilton, in a bit part. And it turns out, all we needed to do was wait for it (wait for it).

NBC confirmed a Brooklyn Nine-Nine Lin-Manuel Miranda guest spot with two images giving us a first look at the actor as one of Amy Santiago’s (Melissa Fumero)’s brothers. The only way this episode, which is set to air on March 7, could get any better is if Miranda got his entire group chat to appear. Mark Hamill as a kooky criminal, anyone?

TV Line and Entertainment Weekly debuted two images of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s guest appearance on Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the ninth episode of season 6, “The Golden Child.” According to EW, Miranda will play David Santiago, Amy’s brother and rival — a dynamic that was mentioned back in the show’s pilot to explain Amy’s ultra-competitiveness. And there’s none better to play her accomplished brother than Miranda, who is himself a multi-hyphenate actor, singer-songwriter, and Broadway musical creator extraordinaire. Just getting Miranda to tap into one of those talents would be enough to send Amy spiraling into a frenzy over her self-worth — and be the basis for some comedy gold.

Here is the image from EW of Miranda with Fumero and co-star Andy Samberg.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Lin-Manuel Miranda First Look

While Samberg and Fumero’s characters look a tad intimidated/annoyed by Miranda in this picture, that’s definitely not the case in real life. The three, along with the rest of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast, seem to have become fast friends with Miranda after the actor loudly voiced his love for the comedy series on Twitter following its cancellation by Fox last year after five seasons.

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

But unlike us other non-famous fans, Miranda was able to rally together several other celebrities (the ones I’ve already mentioned are all now adorably in contact in one great group chat) to get in contact with Fumero and help save the series. Lo and behold, NBC leapt in to save the show mere hours later. Samberg even credits Miranda with help saving Brooklyn Nine-Nine last year, telling The Hollywood Reporter:

“He’s the nicest guy. Notoriously. He’s a huge Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan and helped save our show. He tweeted a ton, to the point where he came to our upfronts party in New York when we got saved and was like, ‘We did it!'”

Now maybe if we wish hard enough, we could get Guillermo del Toro to direct a Halloween Heist episode. You can see Miranda on Brooklyn-Nine Nine on Episode 9, “The Golden Child,” which is set to air on Thursday, March 7, 2019 on NBC.