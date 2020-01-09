ABC announced a new vampire series from creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti Productions. Described as an adaptation of Dracula, The Brides will focus on a trio of vampire women. Aguirre-Sacasa has horror experience with his Netflix adaptation of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke confirmed that Dracula will be a character on the show, but will not be the focus.

“The show is called Brides for a reason,” Burke told the Television Critics Association. “It focuses on the reason but yes, Dracula is a character.”

ABC has ordered a pilot for The Brides. Maggie Kelly, who directed on Aguirre-Sacasa’s Riverdale and upcoming Katy Keene, will direct the pilot. ABC sent out this official synopsis for The Brides:

“The Brides, a sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula, is a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart. With strong horror elements, The Brides is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is set to write, with Maggie Kiley to direct. Aguirre-Sacasa will executive produce with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions and Kiley.”

The latest adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula from BBC is now streaming on Netflix. NBC attempted a series version starring Jonathan Rhys-Meyers as Dracula in 2013. There have been film adaptations from Bela Lugosi in the classic Universal Monsters series to the Hammer films, Frank Langella in John Badham’s 1979 Dracula, Gary Oldman in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film and Luke Evans in 2014’s Dracula Untold.

The Coppola adaptation featured Dracula’s brides in explicit scenes as they seduced Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves). ABC does trade in sexy dramas like Desperate Housewives, Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy, so it’s likely Brides will be able to push the boundaries of broadcast standards and practices.

That also suggests three lead roles for actresses and a solid supporting role for whoever plays Dracula. Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television and ABC Studios will produce.