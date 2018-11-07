In a little under 48 hours, we’ve learned a lot about the surprise Breaking Bad movie. After rumors of the movie’s existence dropped yesterday, we confirmed today that the film will focus on Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) following the conclusion of the series. Now, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has confirmed the existence of the Breaking Bad movie as well, b is Cranston appearing in the film in some way, shape or form?

As we reported today, the Breaking Bad movie will be a sequel to the hit AMC series, following Jesse Pinkman after he escapes from Nazi captivity. You’ll no doubt recall that while Jesse escaped, speeding away and laughing maniacally, Breaking Bad main character Walter White (Bryan Cranston) died from a gunshot wound. With Walt dead and (presumably) buried, is there any chance he might pop-up in this movie? Maybe.

Cranston appeared on the Dan Patrick Show, where he confirmed that the Breaking Bad is indeed happening – but he doesn’t know if there’s a part for him in it. “Yes, there appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad but I honestly haven’t even read the script,” Cranston said, adding: “I have not gotten the script. I have not read the script. There’s a question of whether or not we’ll even see Walter White in this movie.”

Cranston does go on to say that he’s discussed the movie with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, who is writing the movie script, and that if Gilligan does ask him to appear, he’d “absolutely” do it. Cranston also said the film focuses on “at least a couple of the characters that were not completed as far as their journey.”

The comments from Cranston definitely confirm the Breaking Bad movie is a sequel to the show, which again aks the question: how could Walt appear? The best way, of course, would be through flashbacks. Breaking Bad wasn’t above employing flashbacks. “Ozymandias”, one of the very best Breaking Bad episodes that aired during the final season, had a flashback to a moment from season 1. It stands to reason that if Vince Gilligan wants to find a way to get Walt in the film, he could always throw a flashback scene in. That said, it’s clear that if Cranston appears in the film, his role will be limited. Unless Gilligan wants to go nuts and have Walt’s ghost haunting Jesse through the entire movie.

I remain cautious about this entire endeavor. I loved Breaking Bad, and I love its prequel series Better Call Saul. But I was very happy with the way Breaking Bad ended, with Jesse driving off into the night. Do we really need to see what happens to him next? I don’t know. I will say that when Better Call Saul was announced, I had almost the same thought: do we need to see the backstory of Saul Goodman? The answer was a resounding “yes”, as Saul has become one of the best shows on TV right now (and is even better than Breaking Bad, in my humble opinion).

You can listen to Cranston’s appearance on the Dan Patrick show below.