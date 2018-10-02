Bottleneck Gallery has a bevy of exciting pop culture print releases planned for New York Comic-Con 2018, featuring movies ranging from Indiana Jones to E.T. to Jurassic Park and featuring artists like Laurent Durieux, Dave Perillom Tom Whalen, Martin Ansin, Matt Ferguson, Gabz, and more. Below, get a preview of some of the art and learn when you can buy it1

All of the prints below will be available to purchase from Bottleneck Gallery at New York Comic Con 2018. The Laurent Durieux “E.T.” screen print, the JC Richard “Fortress of Solitude” print, and Martin Ansin’s “Batman Beyond” regular edition will be available for purchase online on Wednesday. There will also be an awesome Mark Englert Star Wars print that will be released online this Thursday and you’ll want to check it out.

Here is a full look at the awesome line-up of prints premiering this week from Bottleneck Gallery:

Gabz “Indiana Jones” giclee, 18 x 24 inches, numbered edition of 200, co-released with Acme Archives, available for $45



Matt Ferguson “Jurassic Park” screen print, 36 x 24 inches, numbered edition of 250, co-Released with Vice Press, available for $50



Matt Ferguson “Jurassic Park” variant screen print, 36 x 24 inches, numbered edition of 100, co-Released with Vice Press, available for $60

Laurent Durieux “E.T.” screen print, 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 300, co-Released with Vice Press, available for $65

Laurent Durieux “E.T.” variant screen print, 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 125, co-Released with Vice Press, available for $75

Matt Ferguson “Predator” screen print, 18 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 300, co-released with Acme Archives, available for $50



Matt Ferguson “Predator” variant screen print, 18 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 100, co-released with Acme Archives, available for $55

Matt Feguson “Thor: Ragnarok” screen print, 24 x 36 inches, timed release, co-Released with Grey Matter, available for $50

Ise Ananphada “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” 14 color screen print, 36 x 24 inches, numbered edition of 275, available for $75

Ise Ananphada “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” variant 10 color screen print w/ metallic inks, 36 x 24 inches, numbered edition of 125, available for $85

Matthew Peak “Halloween 2” 14 color screen print, 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 300, co-released with Vice Press, available for $65

Matthew Peak “Halloween 2” Variant Screen print, 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 100, co-Released with Vice Press, available for $75

Martin Ansin “Batman Beyond” screen print, 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 225, available for $50

Martin Ansin “Batman Beyond” variant screen print w/ metallic inks, 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 100, available for $65

Boris Pelcer “The Dark Knight” screen print, 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 250, available for $90

Boris Pelcer “The Dark Knight” variant screen print, 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 110, available for $100

Rory Kurtz “Ikonescape: Batman” giclee with embossment, 13 x 19 inches, numbered edition of 350, available for $75

Dave Perillo “Rick and Morty” screen print, 18 x 24 inches, numbered edition of 125, available for $40

Dave Perillo “Rick and Morty” variant screen print on foil, 18 x 24 inches, numbered edition of 50, available for $50

Tom Whalen “Superman: The Animated Series” screen print, 12 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 250, available for $45

Tom Whalen “Superman: The Animated Series” variant screen print, 12 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 100, available for $55

Rockin Jelly Bean “Guardians of the Galaxy” screen print, 19 x 31.5 inches, numbered edition of 325, co-Released with Grey Matter, available for $60

Rockin Jelly Bean “Guardians of the Galaxy” variant screen print on foil, 19 x 31.5 inches, numbered edition of 150, co-Released with Grey Matter, available for $75

Karl Fitzgerald “Skywalker Returns – Return of the Jedi” screen print 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 300, co-released with Acme Archives, available for $50

Karl Fitzgerald “Skywalker Returns – Return of the Jedi Variant” screen print 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 100, co-released with Acme Archives, available for $65

Matt Ferguson “Beetlejuice” screen print, 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 200, available for $50

Matt Ferguson “Beetlejuice” variant screen print, 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 85, available for $60

John Keaveney “Poison Ivy” regular giclee, 16 x 20 inches, numbered edition of 100, available for $50

John Keaveney “Poison Ivy” green giclee, 16 x 20 inches, numbered edition of 50, available for $50

John Keaveney “Poison Ivy” animated giclee, 16 x 20 inches, numbered edition of 50, available for $50

Gabz “Blade Runner” screen print, 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition 350, available for $50

Gabz “Blade Runner” variant screen print, 24 x 36 inches, numbered edition 150, available for $65

Des Taylor “Action Comics #1” giclee, 18 x 24 inches, numbered edition of 100, available for $45

Michael Cho “Batman & Robin” Bottleneck variant lithograph, 16 x 20 inches, numbered edition of 80, available for $30

Super Secret Fun Club “Petey” BNG Edition Toy, edition of 50, available for $25

Mark Chilcott “Zelda” giclee, 13 x 19 inches, numbered edition of 50, available for $35

JC Richard “Fortress of Solitude” screen print, 18 x 36 inches, numbered edition of 200, available for $50