While many details about the plot of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Black Widow movie are still under lock and key, one of its stars is giving us some insight into what to expect – and it sounds like fans are in for an emotional experience.

Florence Pugh, who plays one of the film’s multiple Black Widows alongside the returning veteran Scarlett Johansson and fellow MCU newcomer Rachel Weisz, recently revealed her thoughts about the upcoming movie, and you can read them below.



Speaking with Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein for Variety’s Actors on Actors video series, Pugh commented on her experience working on Black Widow:

“It was one of the most bizarre, nuts, extravaganza experiences…I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart. And I know lots of people will be emotional about [Scarlett Johansson] because her character had such a hard ending [in Avengers: Endgame], but it was special learning from her, and she’s been doing this for like 10 years in those films. For this to be her film was special. And I got to be there and see how she does stunts and lives it, and it’s so her.”

Pugh is having a terrific year. She kicked it off with a solid turn in Stephen Merchant’s wrestling drama Fighting With My Family, delivered one of my favorite performances of 2019 in Ari Aster’s Midsommar (her anguished scream from the first few minutes of the film is still rattling around in my soul), and will finish it off by playing a major part in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. She’s quickly becoming one of my favorite actresses to watch, and I think she’ll be an excellent addition to the MCU.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland (she’ll be the first woman to direct a Marvel film who isn’t part of a directing duo), and the script is by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. The film is a quasi-prequel (it’s set after the events of Captain America: Civil War), and Pugh plays Yelena Belova, an assassin who, in the comics, was part of the Black Widow program and had ties to Hydra, S.H.I.E.L.D., and Vanguard. Yelena and Natasha were initially foes, but eventually became allies. I’m interested to see whether this solo film sets Pugh up to take over for Johansson in the ongoing MCU timeline after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In addition to appearing with Johansson and Weisz, Pugh also co-stars alongside David Harbour (Stranger Things), O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Ray Winstone (The Departed).

Black Widow arrives in theaters on May 1, 2020.