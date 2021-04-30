Uli Latukefu, who plays one of the young Rocks on Young Rock, is joining Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam. Latukefu’s Black Adam role remains a mystery for now, but it’s clear he made an impression on the wrestler-turned-actor, as he was hand-picked by Johnson to play one of his younger selves on the sitcom and is now following Johnson into a big superhero blockbuster. Of course, now you have to wonder if the other young Rocks from Young Rock are jealous that they’re not being offered Black Adam roles.

Deadline has the scoop that Uli Latukefu, who plays the 18–20-year-old Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Young Rock, is now joining the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson movie Black Adam. Latukefu’s role is “being kept under wraps,” which is always annoying, but feel free to speculate wildly! Is he going to play a younger version of Black Adam? Maybe! Or maybe not. I’m just guessing here.

Jaume Collet-Serra, the director of Orphan, The Shallows, and more, is directing Black Adam, which focuses on the DC comics antihero/sometimes enemy of Shazam. In the film, Black Adam is a member of an ancient civilization chosen by the Council of Wizards – the same Council of Wizards that assisted young Billy Batson in Shazam! – to become a superhero and save his people. But Black Adam uses unconventional methods that are considere cruel and villainous, and the council decided they’d had enough of his bullshit and imprisoned him for 5000 years.

Of course, Black Adam eventually escapes from his prison, and he’s probably understandably a little ticked off. To stop him this time, a team of superheroes known as the Justice Society is formed. That team consists of Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Marwan Kenzari is also part of the cast, playing the movie’s villain, and James Cusati-Moye is in the film as well, and so is Bodhi Sabongui.

Johnson has been circling the role of Black Adam since at least 2007. At one point the plan was to have Black Adam appear in the Shazam! movie, but after Johnson met with DC’s Geoff Johns it was decided to make a Black Adam standalone movie in addition to a Shazam! movie. The plan is to eventually have Shazam and Black Adam meet up in a future film, but for now, there’s a standalone Black Adam movie on the way as well as a Shazam! sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

Black Adam is set to open on July 29, 2022.