Birds of Prey and Bloodshot both hit digital today as studios attempt to figure out how to appeal to folks stuck at home due to the coronavirus. Both of these digital releases are early – especially Bloodshot, which opened in theaters this month – and studios are hoping that movie-goers will shell out some cash to own titles sooner than expected. To better get the word out, Warner Bros. and Sony have both released extended previews for each film, with a 10-minute chunk from the beginning of Birds of Prey, and the full first 8-ish minutes of Bloodshot.

Birds of Prey Extended Preview

Finally, you can watch Harley Quinn order herself a delicious breakfast sandwich from the comfort of your own home. Warner Bros. has made Birds of Prey available for digital purchase today, and if you’re still not sold on the pic, you might want to check out the preview above. It’s from the start of the film (it’s not quite the first ten minutes of the movie – they trimmed off a few opening scenes), and gives you a pretty good idea of what the flick is like. It’s funny, it’s vulgar, it’s very over-the-top.

In Birds of Prey, “When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz (Chris Messina), put a target on a young girl named Cass (Ella Jay Basco), the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley (Margot Robbie), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez)’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.”

This new digital release comes with the following features:

Birds Eye View Mode

Birds of Prey: Birds of a Feather

Grime and Crime

Wild Nerds

Romanesque

Sanity is Sooo Last Season

A Love/Skate Relationship

Gag Reel

Bloodshot Extended Preview

Also available for digital purchase today: Bloodshot! It’s not very good! But I suppose if you were hoping to see it, and were unable to catch it in theaters, this is your chance. Above you have the first 8-ish minutes (it says first 9, but that’s a lie) of the movie. In Bloodshot, “Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.”

The digital release comes with the following features: