Bird Box has become something of a pop culture phenomenon, turning into one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies. It’s also inspiring something called the Bird Box Challenge, in which people are acting like total idiots. The challenge involves putting on a blindfold, much like the characters in the movie, and staggering around outside. This is all fun and games…until someone gets hurt. As a result, Netflix is begging you: please don’t get hurt and/or die while running around with a blindfold on.

We decided to let @ERINonyourRADIO do #BirdboxChallenge on me with makeup – it went well ? pic.twitter.com/x7GrV1Y3jZ — Big Jim OBrien (@wcsxjim) January 2, 2019

Above you’ll see several videos of people performing the so-called Bird Box Challenge. The rules are simple: put a blindfold on, then stumble around, just like Sandra Bullock in the hit Netflix film Bird Box. In the movie, people wear blindfolds to avoid clapping an eye on indescribable monsters that have the power to drive people insane with one glance. The Bird Box Challenge, however, is clearly all meant in good fun – no monsters needed. But it’s also, well, potentially dangerous. And in the spirit of avoiding a lawsuit, Netflix decided to post a disclaimer.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

It’s worth noting that no one has actually been injured…yet. I also have my doubts that the Bird Box Challenge is very widespread. Netflix has done a hell of a job marketing the movie, and I wouldn’t be surprised if at least some of this is part of a larger marketing ploy. Recently, a conspiracy theory arose claiming the streaming service was manufacturing Bird Box memes to help spread awareness for the film.

This whole Bird Box phenomenon is rather strange to me, because the film is…well, fine. It’s not a bad movie by any means, but it’s not exactly the type of movie that I thought would inspire such a huge reaction. But it’s also a Netflix film with a very big star as its lead, and it had the good fortune of dropping onto the streaming service right at the start of the holiday weekend. These factors combined likely inspired a bigger viewership than the average Netflix original.

In any case, if you would like to try the Bird Box Challenge yourself, please do so responsibly. Maybe just stay in your house. In one room. With a locked door. While wearing a helmet and knee-pads.