With the release of It Chapter Two, director Andrés Muschietti brings to a close the saga of Stephen King’s 1,000-page horror novel. But could there be room for a third It movie outside of Muschietti’s two 2-plus hour movies? Star Bill Skarsgård thinks so. The Pennywise actor said that he is willing to don the clown costume again for an It Chapter 3, if the studio were to sign off on it, and he has a pretty “interesting” idea for how it all could go down.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Skarsgård said that he is open to the possibility of reprising his role as Pennywise, the shapeshifting clown that terrorizes the small town of Derry, Maine. And he has a story idea for a sequel that could bring him back:

“It would have to be the right type of approach to it. The book ends where the second movie ends, so that is the final chapter of this story. There is this interesting aspect of going back in time before all this happened. There might be a story there that might be worth exploring. Obviously that would be a story that’s not in the book, it would be a freestanding story, but obviously within the same universe. So, there might be something interesting out of it. I think it would be fun.”

King’s book does hint at the idea of a greater universe from which Pennywise originates, one he explores further in his Dark Tower books. Pennywise is actually a shapeshifting alien that arrived on Earth many years ago from a void called the “Macroverse,” a place that exists outside the known universe. Also he battles a giant space turtle. It’s weird.

But rather than going a little too wacky sci-fi with a third It movie, Skarsgård suggests a prequel that explores the time that Pennywise existed on Earth before it came face-to-face with the Losers’ Club. And indeed, there’s plenty of years of history to explore there, though it might get a little old to keep returning to the “small town horror” premise. Honestly, I would be down for the Pennywise vs. the giant space turtle movie.

It Chapter Two is playing in theaters now.