Bill & Ted Face the Music will be adding an actual musician to its increasingly impressive cast. The cast has added Kid Cudi in an undisclosed but “significant” role in the third installment of the time-traveling comedy franchise starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as the two truly bodacious dudes.

Keanu Reeves has fought against ninja assassins, jealous boyfriends, sociopathic toys, and video game brawlers, but soon he and Winter will be facing off against middle age in Bill & Ted Face the Music — and apparently, Grammy Award winning artists.

The band is getting back together for the third installment of the Bill & Ted franchise, and they will likely find a worthy competitor in Scott Mescudi , better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, who has joined the growing cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music which includes Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, and Brigette Lundy-Paine. Mescudi will have a “significant role” though details are being kept under wraps. Mescudi is best known for his musical career, but he’s been acting regularly for the past decade through cameo appearances and sitcom roles, most recently appearing in an indie film Drunk Parents. But I would imagine, with a title like Face the Music, Mescudi will be playing a musician to rival Wyld Stallyns.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2, Fun With Dick and Jane), from a screenplay by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson (Imagine That, A Goofy Movie) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Mosaic).

Here’s the official synopsis:

Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

Bill and Ted Face the Music opens August 21, 2020.