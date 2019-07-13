Bill and Ted Face the Music, aka Bill and Ted 3, has rounded out its cast with two more names. Kristen Schaal and Holland Taylor have joined the film, which features Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr. and Jillian Bell. Both Schaal and Taylor will be playing characters from the future.

It looks like the Bill and Ted 3 cast has been finalized. The newest, and presumably last, additions to the line-up are Kristen Schaal and Holland Taylor. Taylor will play “The Great Leader, the most powerful person in the universe – the center of which is San Dimas, California, 700 years in the future.” Schaal, meanwhile, plays Kelly, “a messenger from the future.” This last bit makes me wonder if Schaal is assuming the role that George Carlin played in the first two films – someone from the future who comes back in time to guide Bill and Ted on their way. Then again, “messenger” can imply several things.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2, Fun With Dick and Jane) is directing Bill and Ted Face the Music from a screenplay by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson (Imagine That, A Goofy Movie) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Mosaic) and produced by Scott Kroopf (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Teds Bogus Journey) alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce on behalf of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh is also executive producing.

An official plot synopsis has yet to be released, but we have an idea of what the film is about thanks to writer Ed Solomon. In January of 2018, Solomon provided the outline of the story: Bill and Ted are now middle-aged, and have kids of their own. The music-loving pair were supposed to create music that would bring harmony to the entire world. But real life got in the way, and they never got around to it.

One day, the duo get a visit from “someone from the future” – presumably this is Schaal’s character – who tells them, “You have 24 hours. The fate of all of space/time depends on [a song you’ve written] – and if it doesn’t happen now, it’s never gonna happen.”

Bill and Ted decide the best course of action is to travel in time again and set things right. “What follows is a kind of utterly absurd, Christmas Carol-like journey through their lives past, present, and future,” Solomon said.

Bill and Ted Face the Music will arrive in theaters August 21, 2020.