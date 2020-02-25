He was a boy, she was a girl, can I make it any more obvious? She became a skilled skateboarder and formed a close-knit group of female skater friends who navigate the male-dominated world of skateboarding. It’s a story that director Crystal Moselle first told in the 2018 Sundance hit Skate Kitchen, which serves as the inspiration for the upcoming female-led skateboarding comedy Betty on HBO. Watch the Betty trailer below.

Betty Trailer

In 2018, Moselle’s teen skateboarding drama Skate Kitchen made a splash at Sundance, where it was praised for its slice-of-life approach and warmly authentic depiction of female friendships amid the raw New York City subculture of skateboarding. Moselle and her longtime friend and collaborator, Love co-creator Lesley Arfin, are bringing Skate Kitchen‘s story of skatergirl sisterhood to TV as a six-episode HBO comedy called Betty. Five actors who starred in the film — Dede Lovelace, Ajani Russell, Moonbear, Rachelle Vinberg, and Nina Moran — have been cast as series regulars in the series, which follows a similar story of a diverse group of young women in New York City “navigating their lives through the predominantly male oriented world of skateboarding.”

Vinberg reprises her role from the film as Camille, a young skater who “wants to be down with the dudes and has fought hard for the small space she’s carved out with them.” Judging by the trailer, the boisterous group of girls who she becomes friends with aren’t quite as attuned to her skateboarding skills, which threatens her standing among the skilled male skateboarders, who call Camille’s friends “Betty’s.” The term refers to teenage girls who act and dress like skaters, but don’t actually skate. But it seems the series will follow Camille as she reconciles her two worlds of skateboarders and sisterhood.

Moselle and Arfin are co-writers and executive producers on the project, with Moselle also serving as director.

Betty premieres on HBO on Friday, May 1, 2020.