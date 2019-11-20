It’s time to LWYRUP – Better Call Saul is back. Well, not right this very second – but soon. The AMC Breaking Bad spin-off has finally announced its season 5 debut for February of next year, and the announcement sets the stage for Bob Odenkirk‘s Jimmy McGill to go full Saul Goodman. Watch a new teaser video, and learn the Better Call Saul season 5 premiere date, below.

That’s right: Better Call Saul returns on February 23, 2020. As this quick promo strongly indicates, this new season will see Jimmy McGill fully embracing his new Saul Goodman persona. Last season’s jaw-dropping finale concluded with Jimmy revealing his true colors to Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and heading off to change his practicing name from Jimmy and Saul.

The fact that it took us five seasons to get here shows how subversive Better Call Saul has been. Many assumed the show would be entirely about the shady lawyer we met in Breaking Bad. Instead, the series has slowly worked its way up to that, first presenting us with the person Saul really is: Jimmy McGill, a flawed but seemingly decent guy who becomes more and more corrupted over time.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I think Better Call Saul is actually better than Breaking Bad. That’s not to say I dislike Breaking Bad – I think it’s a phenomenal show. I just find myself caring a lot more about the characters, and the world, of Saul. Many fans seem to be in a hurry to see Saul catch up to the Bad timeline and introduce more of that show’s characters. But I’m fine with the series taking its time and not rushing to its foregone conclusion.

To accompany this premiere news check out new photos from the new season below.