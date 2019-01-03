(Welcome to Now Stream This, a column dedicated to the best movies streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and every other streaming service out there.)

Welcome to 2019! It’s time to stream more movies! In the latest edition of Now Stream This, I bring you the chance to stream three of last year’s best films. In addition to that, there’s a ghost story with George C. Scott, a heist flick with Walter Matthau, a fun Indiana Jones knock-off, an underrated biopic, and more. These are the best movies streaming right now. Let’s get streaming!

The Best Movies Streaming Right Now

1. Annihilation

Streaming on Hulu January 5

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Sci-Fi

Director: Alex Garland

Cast: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, Oscar Isaac

If you skipped Alex Garland‘s challenging sci-fi horror film in theaters (and there’s a good chance you did!), here’s your chance to catch up. Annihilation has been streaming overseas on Netflix for months now, but the U.S. of A. will finally be streaming it this month, on Hulu. In this strange, unclassifiable, often terrifying film, a team of women – Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny – travel into a mysterious, anomalous landscape where nothing is as it seems – including themselves. Spooky, melancholy and wholly unique, Annihilation is one of the best films of last year, even if it got the shaft in theaters.

For fans of: Ex Machina, Arrival, The Fountain, monster bears.

2. Hereditary

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Horror

Director: Ari Aster

Cast: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, Gabriel Byrne

Heads-up: Hereditary is now streaming. If there’s a lesson to be learned in Ari Aster‘s spooktacular debut, it’s that you should probably never follow Ann Dowd back to her apartment, no matter how pleasant she seems. You likely know the story by now, even if you haven’t seen the movie yet: a family suffers a supernatural fate in the wake of a two deaths. In the process, Toni Collette acts her ass off, and gives the best performance of the year that will probably be overlooked by the Academy, because there’s no justice in this world. Also: Alex Wolff smashes his face into a desk.

Is Hereditary as scary as some people say it is? I really don’t know – but I know the movie has a distinct atmospheric style that’s very hard to create, and even harder to maintain. That’s worth something.

For fans of: Ordinary People, The Sixth Sense, Rosemary’s Baby, chocolate cake – with nuts.

3. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Now Streaming on Netflix

Release Date: 2016

Genre: Spooky!

Director: André Øvredal

Cast: Emile Hirsch, Brian Cox, Olwen Catherine Kelly

If you’re looking for even more frights after Hereditary, why not check out The Autopsy of Jane Doe? This is a simple-yet-effective creepshow about a father-son mortician team (played by Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch) who have to perform a late-night autopsy on the body of an unidentified woman. With little more than solid performances and brilliant camera placement (and some icky make-up effects), director André Øvredal creates a palpable sense of dread. As the morticians cut open Jane Doe’s body, they find one strange thing after another – broken bones, scarred tissue, hidden tattoos – and yet she doesn’t appear to have a mark on her. What’s going on here? As the night wears on, you’ll learn the answer, and it won’t be pleasant.

For fans of: Sinister, 1408, Pontypool, icky wet sounds.

4. The Mummy

Now Streaming on Netflix

Release Date: 1999

Genre: Adventure

Director: Stephen Sommers

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo, Jonathan Hyde, Kevin J. O’Connor

Hey, remember 2017’s The Mummy with Tom Cruise? It sure was bad! Why not revisit the charming, goofy 1999 movie instead? Yes, some of the special effects don’t hold up – why is the mummy constantly opening his big CGI jaw? – but gosh darn it, this is still a lot of fun. Brendan Fraser makes for a likable hero – he was doing the handsome idiot routine long before Chris Hemsworth made it his own. And Rachel Weisz, as a clumsy librarian who catches Fraser’s eye, is an absolute delight. In short, the 1999 Mummy remains worthwhile – as long as you ignore both of its useless sequels. Rather than craft a horror film, director Stephen Sommers went for a kind of Indian Jones-style adventure, with characters in the 1920s coming up against a resurrected mummy with a heck of a lot of supernatural power.

For fans of: Indiana Jones films, Deep Rising, Thor: Ragnarok, Rachel Weisz wearing tiny glasses.

5. Marwencol

Now Streaming on Kanopy

Release Date: 2010

Genre: Documentary

Director: Jeff Malmberg

Cast: Mark Hogancamp

Robert Zemeckis’ awful Welcome to Marwen is now in theaters (maybe; it might have left by the time you read this), and should be avoided at all costs. Instead, you should watch the 2010 documentary that inspired it – Marwencol. Mark Hogancamp was attacked and beaten within an inch of his life by several young men. The assault left him with brain damage. Unable to afford traditional therapy, Hogancamp began a kind of art therapy – constructing a World War II style village in his yard, populated with dolls meant to represent himself and his friends. Director Jeff Malmberg goes to great lengths to present Hogancamp as he is – warts and all – without ever exploiting or mocking him.

For fans of: G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Toy Story, Puppet Master (alright, it’s not actually like any of these).

6. Leave No Trace

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Drama

Director: Debra Granik

Cast: Ben Foster, Thomasin McKenzie, Jeff Kober, Dale Dickey

A poignant, empathetic portrait of two individuals on the outskirts of society, Leave No Trace is a quiet marvel. It’s not flashy, the performances don’t boast big, showy moments. But everything here works supremely well. Ben Foster and Tomasin McKenzie play a father and daughter who live off the grid in a camp in the woods. Foster is a war vet with PTSD, and McKenzie seems perfectly content with their lives. But when they two are discovered, and forced to rejoin society, things change. McKenzie’s character begins to interact with others, and see what she’s been missing, while Foster longs to slip away again. McKenzie is extraordinary here, playing her character as shy but curious. And Foster does so much with so little, letting his body language do most of the talking. The film never comes out and says he has PTSD, but it’s clear from his actions that that’s the case. And while never underlining it, director Debra Granik is telling a story about America today, right now. This is character drama at its finest.

For fans of: Winter’s Bone, You Were Never Really Here, bunnies.

7. The Changeling

Now Streaming on Shudder

Release Date: 1980

Genre: Psychological horror

Director:Peter Medak

Cast: George C. Scott, Trish Van Devere, Melvyn Douglas

The type of chilly ghost story that seeps into your bones, The Changeling is slow, precise, and wonderful. If it were released today, as-is, modern movie goers would probably hate it (that’s a compliment). George C. Scott plays a composer who loses his wife and daughter in a car accident. In an attempt to escape his grief, Scott flees New York and relocates to a huge, run-down house in Seattle. But he soon discovers he’s not alone. There’s a presence within the walls of the house, and Scott comes to believe it’s the ghost of a boy who drowned in the bathtub years ago. With great use of camera perspective and moody lighting, The Changeling is so effective that it manages to make simple, everyday things like an empty wheelchair terrifying.

For fans of: The Innocents, The Others, the dulcet tones of George C. Scott’s sweet honey voice.

8. The Taking of Pelham One Two Three

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 1974

Genre: Thriller

Director: Joseph Sargent

Cast: Walter Matthau, Robert Shaw, Martin Balsam, Héctor Elizondo

Imagine Die Hard with Walter Matthau instead of Bruce Willis – that’s The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. Kind of. This stylish, often brutal ’70s thriller has Matthau and his hang-dog expression tasked with dealing with criminals who are holding passengers of a subway car hostage for ransom. The leader of the gang of baddies is Jaws‘ actor Robert Shaw, who glares his way through the movie with supreme menace. Matthau’s character, a New York City Transit Authority police lieutenant, sporting a hideous yellow tie and enough dry wit to keep you endlessly entertained. The final shot of this movie is one of the best moments in film history, no hyperbole.

For fans of: Die Hard, The French Connection, Dog Day Afternoon, sneezing.

9. Steve Jobs

Now Streaming on Max Go

Release Date: 2015

Genre: Biopic

Director: Danny Boyle

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen, Jeff Daniels

Audiences ignored Steve Jobs in 2015, and even some critics didn’t take too kindly to it. But I maintain it’s pretty close to a masterpiece, and the only thing that hampers it from earning that status is a misguided ending. But up until that point, this flick sizzles. Featuring a crackling, clever script from Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs forgoes a traditional biopic approach to tell a clear three-act, three-scene story, set at three specific points in the career of the Apple frontman. Michael Fassbender may not look like Jobs, but his performance is electric, playing the innovator as an absolute jerk who is okay with ruining lives if it’s in the name of his precious product. Fassbender is backed up by a killer cast, including Kate Winslet as marketing exec Joanna Hoffman, and Seth Rogen, who turns in a surprisingly layered and melancholy performance as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. This movie is really nothing more than people in rooms talking really fast, but the pacing is so incredible that the proceedings fly by with ease.

For fans of: The Social Network, Moneyball, pressing “ignore” on those iOS upgrade prompts.

10. Sommersby

Now Streaming on Netflix

Release Date: 1993

Genre: Drama

Director: Jon Amiel

Cast: Richard Gere, Jodie Foster, Bill Pullman, James Earl Jones

Do people remember the 1993 drama Sommersby? I’m honestly not sure, because I can’t remember the last time I heard anyone mention it. Set after the Civil War, the drama stars Richard Gere as Jack Sommersby, a man who returns home after having been believed killed in battle. But is he really who he says he is? His wife (Jodie Foster) has her doubts, primarily because the Sommersby she knew was a total asshole, while Gere is likable, handsome, and charming. A romance blossoms between the two, but the truth – and the past – soon catches up with them. Sommersby is the type of sweeping, swooning old school drama that rarely gets made anymore in Hollywood, and is worth revisiting. It also boasts one of Danny Elfman‘s best scores.

For fans of: Witness, Cold Mountain, big hats.