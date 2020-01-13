This just in: old people love The Irishman! I know these days we all like to sit around and say “Okay, boomer!” at the olds, but in this case, let’s all agree they got something right. The AARP’s 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards were held over the weekend, and Martin Scorsese‘s mob epic claimed the top honor. They also gave Adam Sandler Best Actor – a category the Academy didn’t even bother to nominate him in this year. Maybe we should all just ignore the Oscars this year and focus on the AARP. They might be on to something.

The Academy Award nominations were announced today, and they’ve made lots of people very angry. So let’s just ignore them, shall we? Instead, let’s focus on the AARP’s 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards, which were held over the weekend – and hosted by Tony Danza! The big winner of the night was The Irishman, which took the Best Picture award. Other winners include Adam “The Sandman” Sandler for Uncut Gems and Renée Zellweger for Judy. Martin Scorsese earned himself Best Director. Here’s the full list of winners.

Career Achievement: Annette Bening

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: The Irishman

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best Actor: Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Best Supporting Actor: Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Best Director: Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Best Screenwriter: Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Best Ensemble: Knives Out

Best Intergenerational Film: The Farewell

Best Foreign Language Film: Pain & Glory (Spain)

Readers’ Choice: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Best Time Capsule: Harriet

If you want to see the awards for yourself, you’re in luck. They’re going to be broadcast Sunday, January 19 on PBS. Of course, now you know exactly who the winners are. So try to look surprised when you watch.