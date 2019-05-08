(Welcome to Now Scream This, a column where horror experts Chris Evangelista and Matt Donato tell you what scary, spooky, and spine-tingling movies are streaming and where you can watch them.)

Matt: This week on “Now Scream This,” Chris and I borrow from Dread Central’s monthly theme to highlight some streaming titles rife with “MAYhem!” A perfect example? Joe Lynch’s aptly titled “Worksploitation” bruiser Mayhem. We’re honoring movies that inspire anarchy and hysteria and uncontrollable madness. Spring has fully sprung, and so has our desire to embrace the ferocity of daily life while the sun is shining. You’ll want to get out there and raise some hell after watching this playlist of maximum-effort genre aggression.

Chris: Spring has sprung, I guess, although where I am it seems to constantly be raining. But that’s okay – it’s the perfect weather to hunker-down with some horror. As Matt said above, our theme this week is MAYhem – get it, because it has May in the title? We’re pretty clever, if you ask me.

Doomsday

Now Streaming on Shudder

Matt: Doomsday is underappreciated as far as Neil Marshall’s catalog gets discussed, if only because The Descent and Dog Soldiers would overshadow any director’s “perfectly fine” output. Marshall takes Mad Max, 28 Days Later, and Escape From New York, throws ‘em in a blender, and comes up with his medieval knights vs. futuristic soldiers apocalypse. None of this is overselling. A recon team is sent into infection-torn Scotland to seek an antidote since the same virus is now overrunning London, and what’s encountered is a sci-fi dystopia of old-school primality meets new wave paranoia. It’s a wild ride that leans heavily into junkyard motorcades, cannibalistic tortures, and barbaric brutality so very, uncompromisingly off the chain. Stop scrolling past this one – trust in the Marshall.

Chris: I tried to get through this a few years ago, and turned it off after about 40 minutes. Should I give it another try? Should I trust Matt? Stranger things have happened!

The Rezort

Now Streaming on Netflix

Matt: You know how Dr. Ian Malcolm makes that quip about when “Pirates Of The Caribbean” breaks down, the pirates don’t eat the guests? Well, The Rezort takes the same ill-advised cue by turning danger into a vacation destination. What’s the attraction of choice for this exotic draw-in? Zombies! You’re damn right this is a movie about people who visit a remote locale so they can have a zombie-huntin’ luxury experience with produced safety measures that surely won’t go awry. Not like Ian Malcolm has a quote about chaos theories that comes damn true when walkers attack attending visitors! Fun concept, due chaos, and a fresh zombie concept that’s paid off with an easy-watchin’ Friday night stream.

Chris: I’ve never even heard of this. I think Matt is making it up.

Why Don’t You Play In Hell?

Now Streaming on Shudder

Matt: Why Don’t You Play In Hell? is an amazingly ambitious Yakuza tale birthed from midnighter exploitation, but what else would you expect from Japan’s Sion Sono? The vibrant auteur’s madcap style shines through a bloody mess of gangster limbs spewing bodily fluids, delivering EXACTLY what Sono fans crave. By slamming together a hardened revenge plot with satirical filmmaking commentary peppered between excessive violence and hilariously over-theatrical staging, Sono produces what might be the most essential “Hollywood” mocku-thriller…ever? (Fine, but at least give me “most unique.”) Why Don’t You Play In Hell? is too cool for school, confirming Sono’s status as Japan’s very own ambitiously driven, brilliantly eccentric, and obsessively focused Quentin Tarantino.

Chris: For years people have been telling me to watch this, and I somehow keep forgetting. I vow to finally rectify that this weekend.

Land Of The Dead

Now Streaming on HBO Go

Matt: So, where do we all stand on George A. Romero’s high-rise social takedown Land Of The Dead? I’ve never taken “Film Twitter’s” temperature on this one. I love the class warfare elements of this STACKED flesh-eating commentary on rich, poor, and brain-hungry lesser beings. From Simon Baker to Dennis Hopper, John Leguizamo to Robert Joy, that’s a lot of star power behind roving bands of marauders who want to break down the door of a fortified paradise that topples when zombies (led by “Big Daddy”) learn they can swim! But seriously, Land Of The Dead shares so many similarities to Doomsday, creating this scorched world where gladiatorial cage fights and zombie photo booths are ample time-wasters. This is Romero building out a universe instead of containing to smaller outbreaks, and personally, it’s something I wish would have furthered more significant expansions.

Chris: My favorite part of this movie is when Dennis Hopper says “Zombies, man!” while picking his nose.

Silent Night

Now Streaming on Starz On Demand

Matt: Steven C. Miller’s Silent Night is my favorite kind of mayhem – CHRISTMAS HORROR MAYHEM. As a loose remake of Silent Night, Deadly Night, nods to “Garbage Day,” crazy grandpa and a deer antler kill pay homage to the Santa slayers of yesteryear. As a despicably violent slasher that kills victims in a plethora of gruesome, red-and-green saturated ways? Plain and simple, they don’t make slashers like this anymore. The head split, multicolored decorative light electrocution – SO MUCH HOLIDAY SPIRIT GETS TORCHED TO ASHES BY A FLAMETHROWER-WIELDING PSYCHO CLAUS. Nothing puts me in the Christmas mood more than slugging back eggnog and cueing a midnight watch of Miller’s last-of-its-kind modern slasher that marked an end of similar films after 2012.

Chris: Everything Matt says above is true. For this entry only.