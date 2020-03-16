Here’s an important lesson: If you move into a giant, creepy house and find a giant, creepy mirror, don’t look directly into the mirror and start chanting incantations. Nothing good can come of it, as the trailer for Behind You demonstrates. In this spooky-looking horror pic, a pair of sisters are sent to live with their aunt. Things get progressively scarier from there.

Behind You Trailer

Behind You wasn’t on my radar at all, but I really dig this trailer, which we’re debuting exclusively here at /Film. The footage here is creepy and effective, and I’m a sucker for stories about people moving into spooky houses and discovering cursed objects. And as movies like Oculus have proven, haunted mirrors are no joke. Inf act, let’s all stop chanting into mirrors, even if they’re not haunted, shall we?

In Behind You, “Two young sisters (Addy Miller, Elizabeth Birkner), are sent to live with their estranged Aunt (Jan Broberg) and find that all the mirrors in her house are covered or hidden. When one of the sisters happens upon a mirror in the basement, she unknowingly releases a malicious demon that had haunted her mother and aunt years ago.”

The film is written and directed by Andrew Mecham and Matthew Whedon, and features Addy Miller, Elizabeth Birkner, Philip Brodie, and Jan Broberg. Look for Behind You in theaters (assuming theaters will be open by then) and on VOD starting April 17, 2020. Check out the poster below.