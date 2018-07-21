During the Warner Bros presentation at San Diego Comic-Con International, director Michael Dougherty brought the cast of Godzilla: King of the Monsters to Hall H. We got some new details about the new film, including an announcement of the movie’s composer. Keep reading to learn more about the Godzilla King of the Monsters score and other highlights from the panel.

The biggest news to come from the panel is that Bear McCreary will be scoring the sequel, and Dougherty promises that he will be translating the classic theme from Godzilla, as well as other monsters’ themes, for this film. Bear is best known for his work on the reimagined Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, and The Walking Dead and on the big screen with 10 Cloverfield Lane. Music has always been an important component of Godzilla films, and hearing that Bear is involved with the Godzilla King of the Monsters score is very exciting.

The panel began with the cast discussing their history with Godzilla, or lack thereof. Milly Bobby Brown did not watch any Godzilla movies before she signed on to the movie but dived in after signing the contract. Vera Farmiga was more into Land of the Lost than Godzilla, but she grew up daydreaming about monsters. And O’Shea Jackson Jr. says he was born to be in a Godzilla movie.

Vera Farmiga and O’Shea Jackson Jr. are part of Monarch, the secret organization introduced in the previous film of the franchise. Farmiga says that “the cat’s out of the bag” now and the world has seen the power of the monsters who have been sitting dormant below the oceans for thousands of years. Her character, Dr. Emma Russell, is trying to figure out if the monsters can co-exist with humans, and what that would even mean.

Director Michael Dougherty says that he would play Godzilla and the other creature’s roars from his iPad through large speakers on set while the actors were reacting to the blue screens. The actors say that the roars were so loud that they could feel it shake their bodies.

The new movie pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history, including Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah, and Dougherty teases that “there might be a few more surprises.”

2014’s Godzilla was at its best when director Gareth Edwards concentrated on its title creature fighting its way through a city, so the notion that the Lizard King will be battling even more massive creatures this time around hopefully indicates that director Michael Dougherty will spend more time with them in this sequel instead of concentrating on the human characters. (Remember Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Godzilla? Yikes.)

Godzilla 2 has a great cast of humans, though. Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, Zhang Ziyi, and Anthony Ramos round it out, so hopefully they’ll acquit themselves a bit better if the balance tilts toward humanity this time around.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species – thought to be mere myths – rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla 2 arrives on May 31, 2019.