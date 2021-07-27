Black Panther star Winston Duke is one of many actors to cross the comic book aisle from Marvel to DC. But his newest venture will not bring him directly into the DCEU. In fact, it won’t even be something we can see for ourselves. But no worries, you always have the option of listening in — because Duke has been cast in the upcoming podcast series Batman Unburied as the caped crusader himself.

The news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter, who note the Spotify podcast has been described as a psychological thriller, exploring the dark depths of Bruce Wayne’s mind. The series also features exciting twists on classic Batman villains and the return of beloved characters. Because it just wouldn’t be Batman without his trusty butler Alfred, the role has already been given to Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs.

The audio drama is led by David S. Goyer, who is no stranger to the life and times of Bruce Wayne. Goyer previously penned the screenplays for Christopher Nolan‘s Batman trilogy and more recently wrote for the DCEU with Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Lucky for fans of his past films, Goyer can never leave Batman behind for very long.

Alongside Goyer, the series will be penned by Supergirl’s Eric Carrasco, The Haunting of Hill House’s Rebecca Klingel, Foundation’s Saladin Ahmed, and Graham Westerson, who worked on Stranger Things.

Batman Unburied is the first in what’s expected to be a series of Spotify-bound DC podcasts.

Batman Unburied

Below is the official logline for the series:

When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Not only will the superhero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman.

We can always trust Batman to bring us to the darkest of places. Even without specifics, listeners can look forward to the darkness of Wayne’s thoughts while he investigates a number of grisly murders. Given its format, the series is sure to test the limits of audio storytelling and find new ways to horrify its audience. Best of all, with Duke and Isaacs as Batman and Alfred, the podcast will be the equivalent of liquid gold. It’s a perfect use of two of Hollywood’s smoothest voices.

Winston Duke might be spending a few episodes in Gotham City, but he’ll be back in Wakanda soon enough. Plenty of mystery surrounds the sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but Duke recently confirmed his reappearance as M’Baku. Fans of Duke who aren’t looking forward to the wait on either project can see him even sooner in the upcoming supernatural drama Nine Days, set to be released on August 6.