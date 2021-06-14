Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, one of this year’s best surprises, is getting a new vinyl soundtrack courtesy of Mondo. Featuring songs performed by Richard Cheese, Math Club, and the cast of Barb and Star (including Jamie Dornan‘s amazing “Edgar’s Prayer”), the Barb and Star vinyl soundtrack is so exciting that you’ll want to tell the members of your Talking Club all about it.

Check out our exclusive first look at the cover art below.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Vinyl Soundtrack

I had next to no expectations for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. After watching the trailer, I thought, “Well, this could be good or it could be very dumb.” So it was a wonderful, pleasant surprise when I sat down to watch the movie and found it pretty damn wonderful. It’s kind of like a Muppet movie, except all the Muppets are played by humans.

And now, we’re getting a Barb and Star vinyl soundtrack, courtesy of Mondo. The vinyl release features the original score by Christopher Lennertz and Dara Taylor. It also features songs performed by Richard Cheese, Math Club, and the cast of Barb and Star, most notably “Edgar’s Prayer,” which you should listen to right now. So here it is.

The release will also include liner notes by Barb and Star (Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) and composers Christopher Lennertz and Dara Taylor.

“One of our favorite films of the year so far, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is a one-of-a-kind film with an equally unique soundtrack that will have you singing to the seagulls on the beach as we reemerge from lockdown this summer,” said Mondo Record Label Manager Mo Shafeek.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Vinyl Soundtrack Details

Here’s the full info on the soundtrack, including price, and when you can pre-order.

BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR – Original Soundtrack LP

Original Artwork by Johnny Dombrowski.

Original Score by Christopher Lennertz and Dara Taylor.

Featuring songs performed by Richard Cheese, Math Club, and the cast of Barb and Star.

Liner notes by Barb and Star (Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) and composers Christopher Lennertz and Dara Taylor.

Pressed on 180 Gram Blue/Green Shimmer Colored Vinyl.

Also available on 180 Gram split color Pink and Yellow Culotte vinyl.

$30

The vinyl soundtrack will be available for pre-order at MondoShop.com on Wednesday, June 16.

Track List

Side A

1. Sharon Gordon Fisherman

2. The Lair

3. Talking Club

4. We Lost Our Shimmer / Anonymous Phone Call

5. Evening Culottes

6. Palm Vista Hotel – performed by Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Cast

7. I Love Boobies – performed by Richard Cheese

8. My Heart Will Go On – performed by The Math Club

9. Fiddlesticks / Edgar’s Story

10. Edgar’s Prayer – performed by Jamie Dornan (feat. Amy Keys)

11. Beach Love / Sneaking Out

12. My Friends From High School Recently Passed – performed by Richard Cheese

13. Darlie Buffet / Tommy Bahama

14. I Love Boobies (Reprise) / Short Break – performed by Richard Cheese

Side B

1. Sharon Gordon Fisherman Origin Story

2. Beleaf It or Not

3. Submarines and Receivers

4. Trish / Door Seductions

5. Alligators!

6. Beach Chase

7. Bellies Full of Them / They Saved Us All

8. Jet Ski Battle

9. Will You Be My Friend

10. Vista Del Mar

11. I Love Boobies (Extended Version) – performed by Richard Cheese