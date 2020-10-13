Justin Simien‘s horror-satire Bad Hair is headed to Hulu this month, but if you’re craving the theatrical experience, here’s some good news – it’s going to drive-ins, too. Neon will be releasing Bad Hair in drive-in theaters in major markets across the country including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New Orleans, Detroit, Austin, Sacramento, and Las Vegas, before hitting Hulu on October 23.

In Bad Hair, an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) living in 1989 “gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own. Elle Lorraine, Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Jay Pharoah, Kelly Rowland, Blair Underwood, James Van Der Beek, and Usher Raymond star. The flick comes from writer-director Justin Simien, the filmmaker behind Dear White People, and it generated some good buzz at Sundance this year.

Our own Ben Pearson caught the film there, and wrote: “Bad Hair is overflowing with ideas, and even though it doesn’t devote the time to fully explore all of them, its ambition is unquestionably impressive. It’s the type of movie that actually deserves the inevitable half-hour video essays that will be made about its themes, and I can’t wait to read all of the longform pieces it will inspire.” High praise, indeed!

“The best horror films make us laugh one minute, then shriek the next, only to wake up in a cold sweat some nights later; our subconscious, through nightmares, taunts us with their hidden meanings,” said director Justin Simien, adding: “This is why I wrote Bad Hair, a satirical psychological thriller centered around a dark-skinned girl from Compton named Anna, who has everything she needs to succeed in the burgeoning music television field of Los Angeles, 1989, apart from the right “look.” A look decided centuries before she was born by forces beyond her control and understanding. All of this takes place against the backdrop of the New Jack Swing era, a dramatic acceleration of the assimilation of urban black culture into pop.”

