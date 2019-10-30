The Avengers video game – where all the characters sort of look like their movie counterpoints, but not quite – is launching next year, but a new gameplay trailer is ready to walk you through the action. Learn about the plot – which involves the Avengers breaking up the team after a mishap, and then having to reunite five years later – and see actual gameplay footage. Watch the Avengers video game trailer below.

Avengers Video Game Trailer

Once you get over how distracting it is that none of the characters here look like they do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you might end up enjoying the Avengers video game. At the very least, it’ll give you a chance to play as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In the game, “Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

As this trailer reveals, in the Avengers’ absence, a new organization – AIM – takes their place. And it’s AIM that the Avengers have to battle when they reunite five years later. Noah Hughes, Studio Creative Director at Avengers game developer Crystal Dynamics, provided some info on the Avengers’ new enemy:

“A growing public sentiment is shaped that Super Heroes are dangerous and if left unchecked, they could wreak more havoc than good. AIM wants to define mankind’s future with reason, with logic. They believe in science, not Super Heroes, and that this devout purity to science will make the world a safer, stronger place; which also means Super Heroes can’t be left to roam freely. However… AIM’s pursuit of a technocratic utopia, if left unchecked, could unleash an even greater threat to the world that only the Avengers could stop. It’s up to players to unravel the AIM conspiracy, reassemble the Avengers, and save the Earth.”

The game will allow players to customize their character’s abilities (and looks), and engage in two different types of missions:

“Hero Missions and Warzone Missions. Hero Missions are single-player only and are part of the overall Campaign. These Hero Missions are specific canvases to showcase each hero as you reassemble them to your growing roster. Warzone Missions can be played solo or with a group of up to four players as any Hero in your roster, allowing you to embody an Avenger within a team of Avengers. Each mission scales based on the team size and makeup.”

In addition to the characters mentioned above, the Avengers game also features playable main character Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. The Avengers video game arrives May 15, 2020.