Another day, another goofy Avatar 2 behind-the-scenes photo. Since so much of James Cameron‘s long-awaited sequel is going to be created digitally, much of the behind-the-scenes imagery has looked rather silly, with actors in motion-capture suits floating in big water tanks. And this latest image – which features Kate Winslet posing like Dracula at the YMCA pool, is no exception.

I know the week just started, but I can already tell it’s going to be a rough one. With the election fast approaching, I am stressed as heck, and that’s severely hampering my mood. I could use a good laugh. Thankfully, the latest Avatar 2 behind-the-scenes image came to my rescue. Folks, I’m not going to blab away here about whether or not anyone cares about an Avatar sequel at this point. For all I know, James Cameron’s sequel is going to be the best movie ever made. But one thing is clear: the behind-the-scenes imagery is very funny. How could it not be? I mean…look at that. There you have respected, award-winning actress Kate Winslet wearing what appears to be a cape, her arms spread wide like Batman (or Dracula), strolling across the bottom of a water tank. Also, there are…area rugs on the floor of the tank? For some reason? I don’t know. It’s amazing.

Winslet recently talked with THR about her work on the film, saying: “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.” Winslet added: “I play a water person. I am a water person.” There you have it, gang: Kate Winslet is playing a water person, whatever the hell that is.

Avatar 2, which brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver alongside new cast members Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel, swims into theaters December 16, 2022.