Last year, director Damien Chazelle tackled the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong in First Man, the big-budget biopic starring Ryan Gosling. Now Gosling’s Blade Runner 2049 co-star Harrison Ford has gotten involved with a different Neil Armstrong project: Ford is lending his voice to Armstrong, a new documentary featuring interviews with the legendary astronaut’s family, some never-before-seen home movies, and more.

Ford will narrate Armstrong’s own words in the upcoming film, and you can hear a little snippet in the first trailer below, which we’re happy to be premiering here at /Film.



Armstrong Trailer

This film is directed by David Fairhead, who tackled similar material in a 2017 documentary called Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo which was devoted to the people who worked at NASA’s Mission Control during these space flights. Fairhead also directed a documentary called Spitfire about fighter planes, and there’s a connection there too since Neil Armstrong served as a fighter pilot during the Korean War. Fairhead released a statement:

“Telling this story is a documentary filmmaker’s dream. When Neil made his small step onto the lunar surface, it marked his transformation from mere man to global celebrity – something he spent the rest of his life trying to avoid. Through the testimony of colleagues, friends and family we outline his achievements and tell the seemingly familiar, yet also little known tale of the First Man on the Moon.”

Gareth Dodds and Keith Haviland, two of the producers of another moon-related documentary called The Last Man on the Moon, are producing this. Also important: Neil Armstrong’s two sons, Rick and Mark, were involved in telling this story, and they released a statement of their own:

“We were delighted to collaborate with the filmmakers, who did such a remarkable job with “The Last Man On The Moon” and “Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo,” on this wonderful portrait of our Dad. We hope that audiences enjoy the opportunity to see some very rare footage of him and to share in celebrating his memory and his achievements.”

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

ARMSTRONG is a dramatic and emotional documentary that features never-before-seen family home-movie footage, along with still and moving images that chronicle Neil Armstrong’s incredible life. With the support of the Armstrong family, including his two sons Rick and Mark, the film details his near-death experiences as a fighter pilot in Korea, his test pilot days, the drama and excitement of the Gemini 8 and Apollo 11 missions, and the challenges that followed his extraordinary fame.

Armstrong will hit theaters and On Demand services on July 12, 2019.