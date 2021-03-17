Are you ready for the unspeakable horrors of Arlo the Alligator Boy?! Run for your lives! This hideous humanoid creature will devour us all! *checks notes* My mistake, Arlo the Alligator Boy is in fact a family-friendly animated musical. Featuring the voices of Michael J. Woodard, Mary Lambert, Flea (of Red Hot Chili Peppers fame), Annie Potts, Tony Hale, and more, the 2D animated movie musical follows “A wide-eyed boy, who is half human and half alligator, [as he] leaves his sheltered life in the swamp to search for his long lost father in New York City.” Watch the Arlo the Alligator Boy trailer below.

Arlo the Alligator Boy Trailer

I am absolutely not the target audience for Arlo the Alligator Boy, but hey, this looks sweet, and I dig the animation style on display in this trailer. In Arlo the Alligator Boy, “Upon learning that he is from New York City, Arlo, a wide-eyed boy who is half human and half alligator, decides to leave his sheltered life in the swamp and search for his long lost father. The animated musical movie, Arlo the Alligator Boy, will launch Arlo’s journey as he meets a group of misfits who quickly become his new family. Once Arlo’s adventure lands him in New York City, the series, I Heart Arlo, will kick off as he and his newfound crew set up shop in an abandoned seaside neighborhood and help bring it back to life.” You read that right: this movie is kind of a prequel to an upcoming 20-episode series, called I Heart Arlo. Netflix is thinking ahead.

The cast includes Michael J. Woodard (Arlo), Mary Lambert (Bertie), Michael “Flea” Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers (Ruff), Annie Potts (Edmee), Tony Hale (Teeny Tiny Tony), Brett Gelman (Marcellus), Jonathan Van Ness (Furlecia), Haley Tju (Alia), Jennifer Coolidge (Stucky), and Vincent Rodriguez III (Ansel Beauregard). Ryan Crego directed the pic, and wrote the songs with Alex Geringas. Speaking of the music, here’s a track from the soundtrack.

Arlo the Alligator Boy Soundtrack

Capitol Records will release Arlo the Alligator Boy Music From The Netflix Film on April 16, 2021 – which is the same day the film hits Netflix. Here’s a tracklist.

Track Listing – Arlo the Alligator Boy Soundtrack

1. MORE MORE MORE

2. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YA (WITH DIALOGUE)

3. BEYOND THESE WALLS

4. MORE MORE MORE (REPRISE)

5. FOLLOW ME HOME (INTRO) (DIALOGUE)

6. FOLLOW ME HOME

7. NEW YORK, MY HOME

8. RIGHT THERE WITH YOU

9. BETTER LIFE

10. THE COLLAGE OF BROKEN DREAMS

11. WASH THE HURT AWAY

12. SOMETHING’S MISSING

13. BEAUTIFUL TOGETHER

14. ARLO’S JOURNEY (SCORE SUITE)