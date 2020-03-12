Hollywood has been trying to make Liam Hemsworth a star for years, casting the hunky Aussie in your garden variety action films, blockbuster sequels, and romances. But maybe all he needed to do to prove his star power was grow a beard and throw himself into a slightly weird crime thriller. Hemsworth stars in Arkansas, a somewhat offbeat crime thriller directed by Clark Duke that follows two petty criminals who find themselves in the crosshairs of a drug kingpin played by Vince Vaughn.

Arkansas Trailer

Liam Hemsworth and Clark Duke star as a pair of low-level drug couriers who work for an Arkansas drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn), receiving their orders from his proxies, played by John Malkovich and Vivica A. Fox. But things go dramatically wrong, and one dead body later, they find that they’ve made an angry enemy of their former kingpin boss. Based on the John Brandon book of the same name, Arkansas marks the Hot Tub Time Machine actor’s directorial debut in a pivot from his solid career in comedy.

Here is the synopsis to Arkansas:

In Clark Duke’s directorial debut, Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn), whom they’ve never met. Posing as junior park rangers by day, they operate as low-level drug couriers by night under the watchful eye of Frog’s proxies (John Malkovich and Vivica A. Fox). Swin then settles into his day job by taking up a relationship with Johnna (Eden Brolin) against orders to blend in while Kyle continues to question his night job by trying to figure out who Frog really is. Their world is then upended after one too many inept decisions, and Kyle, Swin, and Johnna find themselves directly in Frog’s crosshairs, who mistakenly sees them as a threat to his empire. Based on John Brandon’s best-selling book of the same name, ARKANSAS weaves together three decades of Deep South drug trafficking to explore the cycle of violence that turns young men into criminals, and old men into legends.

Arkansas hits theaters, Apple, Amazon and On Demand on May 1, 2020.