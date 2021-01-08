Nickelodeon resurrected its 1990s horror series Are You Afraid of the Dark? in 2019 for a limited series, and since it performed well, the kid-friendly network decided to bring it back for another season with a whole new cast. Now the first trailer has arrived for Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, which introduces us to a new version of the Midnight Society – and the new spooky new creature who’s haunting their town.

Are You Afraid of the Dark Curse of the Shadows Trailer

The Shadowman, the scary entity that haunts the kids’ seaside town, seems like a cool idea in theory – he appears to be a skeleton that’s trapped in a Groot-like tree body. But if you freeze frame the appearances he makes in this trailer, the character design seems pretty shoddy – almost like he’s just a guy wearing a costume from Spirit Halloween. But then again, as Steven Spielberg can attest, a creature doesn’t necessarily need to be clearly displayed in order to generate suspense, so I guess as long as he stays in the shadows, the show shouldn’t suffer too much in that regard.

Here’s the official synopsis, as well as an introduction to the members of the new Midnight Society:

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows follows an all-new Midnight Society group of kids who learn of the terrifying curse cast over their small seaside town, and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman. The new members of the Midnight Society are: Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar (The Astronauts, Wonder); Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos (Child’s Play, iZombie); Gabby, played by Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club); Seth, played by Dominic Mariche (The Christmas Yule Blog, A Gift to Cherish); and Connor, played by Parker Queenan (Party of Five, Andi Mack).

Jeff Wadlow (Fantasy Island, Kick-Ass 2) is on board as an executive producer and the primary director for this season, while JT Billings (Beware That Girl, Charming) will serve as the showrunner. Original series creators D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel are also executive producers alongside Matt Kaplan (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) and Spencer Berman (Man Seeking Woman), while Paul Kim is a co-executive producer.

The six-episode Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows premieres on Nickelodeon on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 8:00 P.M., with new episodes airing every Friday night.