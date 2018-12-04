‘Aquaman’ Clip: Willem Dafoe Has a Trident He’d Like to Sell You
Posted on Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, has a lot of work to do if he wants to become both the king and hero of Atlantis. First step: get a shiny new trident! In this Aquaman clip, Jason Momoa‘s undersea superhero meets with Willem Dafoe to learn all about taking control of his destiny. Watch the Aquaman clip below.
Aquaman Clip
I remain skeptical of Aquaman‘s charms, but early word indicates that James Wan has actually pulled this off, and delivered a fun superhero flick. It’s clear Wan wants to go for a lighter tone here than some other DC films, and that’s fine. In this clip, Arthur Curry and Mera (Amber Heard) meet with Nuidis Vulko (Dafoe), an old mentor and counselor of Atlantis. After giving a stirring speech about capturing the heart of the people, Vulko says that Arthur needs to take command by finding a trident. Arthur is quick to point out he already has one of those. But apparently the trident he’s being told to find is much more special (maybe it has WiFi or something, I don’t know). All in all, this is a quick, amusing clip.
In addition to Momoa, Heard and Dafoe, Aquaman features “Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the vengeful Black Manta; and Nicole Kidman as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.”
Aquaman surfaces December 21, 2018.
From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king.
Wan directs from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2) and Will Beall (Gangster Squad, TV’s Training Day), story by Geoff Johns & James Wan and Will Beal, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger. The film is produced by Peter Safran and Rob Cowan, with Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada serving as executive producers.