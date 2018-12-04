Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, has a lot of work to do if he wants to become both the king and hero of Atlantis. First step: get a shiny new trident! In this Aquaman clip, Jason Momoa‘s undersea superhero meets with Willem Dafoe to learn all about taking control of his destiny. Watch the Aquaman clip below.

Aquaman Clip

I remain skeptical of Aquaman‘s charms, but early word indicates that James Wan has actually pulled this off, and delivered a fun superhero flick. It’s clear Wan wants to go for a lighter tone here than some other DC films, and that’s fine. In this clip, Arthur Curry and Mera (Amber Heard) meet with Nuidis Vulko (Dafoe), an old mentor and counselor of Atlantis. After giving a stirring speech about capturing the heart of the people, Vulko says that Arthur needs to take command by finding a trident. Arthur is quick to point out he already has one of those. But apparently the trident he’s being told to find is much more special (maybe it has WiFi or something, I don’t know). All in all, this is a quick, amusing clip.

In addition to Momoa, Heard and Dafoe, Aquaman features “Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the vengeful Black Manta; and Nicole Kidman as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.”

Aquaman surfaces December 21, 2018.