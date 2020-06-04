If the ongoing pandemic or the events of the past few weeks have driven you to drink a bit more than you might have otherwise (and who could blame you?), you may be interested in Another Round. It’s a new film in which Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and his pals decide to see if they can live better by constantly keeping alcohol in their blood and drinking only “during work hours.”

But the guys are all high school teachers, so all this may not be the best idea – and deciding to push the boundaries of their own plan also seems like it may not be the best thing for their overall health and relationships. But it’s definitely the best thing for this movie, which looks entertaining as hell. Check out the trailer below.

Another Round Trailer

Another Round is written by Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm, the writers behind the acclaimed 2012 Danish feature film The Hunt, which starred Mikkelsen as a teacher who’s accused of sexually abusing one of his young students. Vinterberg, who also directed The Hunt, is behind the camera once again here, and while he’s typically known for more serious fare (he also recently directed Far From the Madding Crowd and a submarine disaster thriller called The Command), this one looks like it actually has a lighter streak to it…well, at least until the group decides to take its experimentation to the next level and essentially ruin their lives by drinking too much.

Another Round was listed in the 2020 Cannes Film Festival Official Selection yesterday. That festival is actually not happening this year, but 56 movies were given the Cannes 2020 label to add prestige and bolster their reputations for future festivals and during their eventual theatrical runs.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis:

The film centers on four friends – all high school teachers – who test a theory that they will work and live better by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood. Their initial results are positive with classes and results improving; however, as they continue the experiment the results become more extreme.

Mikkelsen, a star of NBC’s Hannibal and Marvel’s Doctor Strange, is clearly the biggest draw here, and he’s joined by Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, Magnus Millang, Maria Bonnevie, Susse Wold, and Helene Reingaard Neumann in the cast. There’s no word yet on an official release date – the trailer just ends with the words “Coming Soon.”