During uncertain times like this, it’s tempting to stay drunk all the time. So Mads Mikkelsen has the right idea in the upcoming Danish-Swedish comedy-drama Another Round, which follows a group of high school teachers who decide to get a little bit buzzed every day…for science. Watch the Another Round trailer below.

Another Round Trailer

Written by Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm, Another Round stars Mikkelsen as one of a group of high school teachers who embark on an odd experiment: drink enough every day to keep a blood alcohol content level of .05% to see how it affects their behavior. Spoilers: they all have a blast. But emboldened by their newfound confidence, they take the experiment too far, and it begins to affect their personal and professional lives.

Vinterberg and Lindholn, who both wrote the acclaimed 2012 Danish film The Hunt, which starred Mikkelsen as a teacher accused of sexually abusing a student, are typically known for more serious fare — Vinterberg in particular has helmed prestige flicks like Far From the Madding Crowd and a submarine disaster thriller called The Command. But Another Round looks like it has a touch of dry Danish comedy, with some offbeat humor and jokes sprinkled throughout a sobering drama about, well, being sober.

Another Round made the 2020 Cannes Film Festival Official Selection and world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was a hit with critics, who raved about Mikkelsen’s performance in particular. Mikkelsen, who is best known Stateside for his roles in NBC’s Hannibal, Marvel’s Doctor Strange, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, leads a cast that includes Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, Magnus Millang, Maria Bonnevie, Susse Wold, and Helene Reingaard Neumann.

Here is the synopsis for Another Round:

Four friends, all teachers at various stages of middle age, are stuck in a rut. Unable to share their passions either at school or at home, they embark on an audacious experiment from an obscure philosopher: to see if a constant level of alcohol in their blood will help them find greater freedom and happiness. At first they each find a new-found zest, but as the gang pushes their experiment further, issues that have been simmering for years come to a head and the men are faced with a choice: reckon with their behavior or continue on the same course.

Another Round hits theaters December 4, 2020 and arrives on digital December 18, 2020.