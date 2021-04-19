Here’s the first trailer for a movie that we’ve been waiting years to see.

Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Marion Cotillard (Inception) co-star in Annette, a fantastic-looking new musical from director Leos Carax (Boy Meets Girl, Holy Motors) that’s written by Sparks, the pop/rock band recently profiled in Edgar Wright’s first documentary feature, The Sparks Brothers. The movie, which will open this year’s Cannes Film Festival, looks like it will definitely be worth the long wait. Check out the dazzling first trailer below.

Annette Trailer

There’s no other way to say it: this looks incredible. It seems to be an impressionistic, metaphorical, visually sumptuous cinematic event that features out-of-this-world production design, a dash of magical realism, and Adam Driver screaming at a crowd from the stage during a stand-up comedy set. What more could you want? Plus, Sparks composed the score and wrote multiple original songs for the movie – this is their baby, and anyone who saw Wright’s The Sparks Brothers knows that this obscure, innovative, and influential band came close to working on a film once before, only to have their dreams dashed when it all fell apart at the last minute. Thankfully, they actually got to cross the finish line this time.

If you’ve never seen Carax’s Holy Motors, I highly encourage you to seek that movie out – it’s currently streaming on Vudu, Tubi, Kanopy, Pluto TV, and Shout TV, and is one of the most astounding cinematic experiences of this century so far. It’s been nine long years since Carax released that masterpiece, and I cannot wait to be completely immersed in one of his cinematic worlds again very soon.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story & music by Ron & Russell Mael of Sparks, this original musical is a journey of love, passion & fame.

Annette is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021. It will then head to theaters and Amazon Prime Video in the United States sometime in late summer 2021.