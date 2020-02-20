America demands more Baby Yoda merch, and that’s what they’re getting. Hasbro just unleashed details on a whole slew of Star Wars–related merch, including an robotic Baby Yoda toy which moves around, makes noise, and may or may not gain sentience one day and come after you, Chucky-style. There’s also a Baby Yoda-themed Operation game, a Mandalorian version of Trouble, and more.

Animatronic Baby Yoda Toy

Look, I know lots of people are going to find this animatronic Baby Yoda (or The Child, as they officially call him) cute. Personally, I’m a little creeped-out by this thing. I just imagine having one of these in your home, and then late one night, you get up to get a drink of water, and from somewhere in the darkness of your house you hear that giggle. Is Baby Yoda alive? Is he coming for you? Is one of the knives missing from the kitchen?

Anyway, here are the details of the toy, which will be available this fall:

He may look like “BABY YODA,” but this lovable creature is called THE CHILD – and now you can become his protector with this animatronic toy from STAR WARS. Touching the top of THE CHILD’S head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, and more, all while the toy’s head moves up and down, ears move back and forth, and eyes open and close. Boys and girls can pretend to harness the power of the Force as THE CHILD toy closes its eyes, raises its arm, and sighs as if exerting a great amount of energy. Lay THE CHILD toy down and it will close its eyes and take a “Force nap.” Includes figure and Mandalorian pendant. Requires 2 AAA batteries, included. Available at most major retailers.

Boy, let me tell you, I could go for a “Force nap” right about now. In addition to the animatronic Baby Yoda, there’s also a Baby Yoda version of the Operation board game:

The game does not make you cut into Baby Yoda, which seems like a bit of a rip-off. Instead, players have to retrieve a bunch of stuff that Baby Yoda stole, because he’s a scamp. You use the tweezers to grab all of the items before the buzzer goes off. If you lose, Baby Yoda eats you like he ate that frog. Just kidding, there are no repercussions at all. Enjoy your game, kids!

Speaking of games, there’s also a Mandalorian version of Trouble:

The game requires you to run around the board in an attempt to rescue Baby Yoda, because of course it is. Baby Yoda is our master, and we must all bow to him! Both of the games will be available this spring.

You can check out more Baby Yoda merch in the video below: