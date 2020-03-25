Netflix is about to go to the birds.

The streaming service has teamed up with Rovio Entertainment and a kid-friendly entertainment studio called CAKE and announced that an animated Angry Birds TV series is coming to the streaming service next year, complete with a “fresh new look” you can see in the first image above. Those of you who are keeping a close eye on timeline of the Angry Birds media franchise might be surprised where this show lands on it. Read on for all of the details.

Angry Birds Summer Madness

A Netflix press release informs us that the first season of Angry Birds: Summer Madness will consist of 40 eleven-minute episodes, and the series will make its global debut on the streaming service in 2021. Here’s the official synopsis:

Angry Birds: Summer Madness sees much-loved birds Red, Bomb and Chuck, as well as a cast of brand new feathered friends, as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle. Explosive antics, improbable pranks and crazy summertime adventures see the birds pushing boundaries and breaking all the rules while fending off the brash and obnoxious Pigs on the other side of the lake, who seem hell-bent on causing as much mayhem as possible!

I’m admittedly not an expert in Angry Birds mythos, but I’m fairly confident that this description indicates the show will be a prequel to the two theatrically-released movies. Speaking of those movies, it sounds like they’ll be influential in terms of tone, since the press release says the new show will be “taking its cue from the humor and tone of The Angry Birds Movie franchise”.

Ville Heijari, Rovio’s CMO, said, “Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy. After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the Angry Birds’ first foray into a long-form series. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with CAKE and can’t wait to unveil the world of Angry Birds: Summer Madness to viewers on Netflix.”

This whole thing seems to be a pretty perfect fit. The first film made $352 million worldwide, while the sequel pulled in only $154 million worldwide, despite being far more favorably received by both critics and audiences. This franchise still has some viable name recognition, and since The Angry Birds Movie 2 has been a consistent presence in Netflix’s new Top 10 system, it makes sense that Rovio would avoid risking big bucks on another theatrical sequel and instead turn their attention to a kid-friendly show on a streaming service.