Legendary producer Amy Pascal is leaving Sony for Universal. Pascal will move her Pascal Pictures into a first look deal with Universal Pictures. Pascal joined Sony in 1996, rising from a junior executive to Co-Chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment. She later formed Pascal Pictures, signing a four-year producing deal with Sony in 2015. Now that the deal is up, she’s headed from Sony to the Universal lot. Pascal’s many credits include Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, The Post, and the upcoming Greta Gerwig Little Women adaptation.

While reading Ben Fritz’s Hollywood exposé The Big Picture, one thing became clear to me: Amy Pascal doesn’t get the credit she deserves. Sure, she’s respected in the industry, and has more than three decades in the business. But Pascal often seems like one of the last mega-producers and execs in Hollywood who actually cares about movies for adults – not just big superhero blockbusters. Yes, she has the Spider-Man credits to her name, but she’s also often pushed for more mature dramas. Pascal was the first to see the potential in Liz Hannah’s script for The Post, eventually nurturing it into a Steven Spielberg film. Pascal’s other producing credits include the Ghostbusters reboot, Molly’s Game, Venom, and The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Now, per Deadline, she’s moving to Universal. According to Deadline‘s report:

Led by Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley, the studio is making a substantial commitment to the next chapter of Pascal’s career…Pascal will start off at Universal with a blank slate, and she said, an admiration for the creative team there and the risks they take regularly in their slates. Pascal watched as Langley saw the potential and acted decisively on such properties as Straight Outta Compton and Get Out…Pascal and Langley shared the similar trait of responding viscerally to material and its potential and being relentless in capturing it.

“I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than making movies for Ron Meyer, Donna Langley and Peter Cramer at Universal,” Pascal said. “Donna’s vision for the company is inspirational on every level, from the brilliant leadership team she’s assembled, to the studio’s diverse selection of movies, to the impressive film making partners who call Universal home.”

Langley added: “Amy has had one of the most prolific careers of anyone in our industry. I’ve been grateful to work alongside her throughout my career, previously as competition and now as partners. Her expertise, passion and sensibility for great storytelling is evident across each project she touches and we’re fortunate to benefit from her wealth of industry knowledge and her unparalleled relationships.”

Pascal will still be involved with the world of Spider-Man, continuing to produce Spider-sequels, as well as working with Phil Lord and Chris Miller on the Spider-Verse universe spinoff for TV.