Get ready to implant a fresh stack into your vertebrae with Altered Carbon season 2. The second season of the Netflix sci-fi series brings in Anthony Mackie to play Takeshi Kovacs, a character played in season 1 by Joel Kinnaman. If you’re wondering why the lead actor is suddenly different, it’s all part of the story – Altered Carbon is set in a future where your consciousness can be uploaded into a new body. Watch the Altered Carbon season 2 trailer below.

Altered Carbon Season 2 Trailer

There’s more sci-fi weirdness afoot in Altered Carbon season 2, a show set in a society where “consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.” The second season picks up 30 years after the end of season 1, and “finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?”

Yes, who indeed?

I wasn’t a big fan of Altered Carbon season 1 – it had great production design, but I had a very hard time caring much about the story. Will season 2 change that? Perhaps! Changing things up and bringing in a new lead is certainly an interesting choice, and if the show keeps going, they could theoretically do this for each season.

Altered Carbon season 2, featuring Anthony Mackie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht, Will Yun Lee, and James Saito, premieres on Netflix February 27.