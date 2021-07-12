Cameron Crowe‘s beloved Almost Famous is headed to 4K Ultra HD and in a New Limited-Edition Blu-ray this month, featuring both the theatrical cut and “bootleg” director’s cut. The release also comes packed with extras, including deleted scenes. In honor of the release, we’re debuting one of those deleted scenes right here at /Film. Watch it below.

Almost Famous Deleted Scene

Almost Famous turns 21 this year, and I’ll give you a minute to stop and reflect on that, and on how old you’ve become. I think it’s safe to say this is Cameron Crowe’s most-loved movie (although I personally prefer Vanilla Sky), and the flick is coming to 4K on July 13, 2021. That coincides with the release of a limited-edition Uber Box set.

“We are extremely proud to revisit Almost Famous with a very special bounty of goodness,” said Cameron Crowe. “For the first time, we’ve created a Deluxe Soundtrack that features nearly every song from the film, along with Nancy Wilson’s wonderfully evocative score. We’re also thrilled to finally preserve both versions of the film, along with a collection of rare new bonus features, on these beautiful new 4K and Blu-ray releases as part of Paramount Presents. Long live physical media!”

The 4K release has been remastered in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality. The limited-edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook includes both the original theatrical cut (plus access to a digital copy) and the Bootleg cut, along with new bonus content “offering a backstage pass into the creative process through a new interview with Crowe, extended scenes, rock-school sessions, a look at the casting and costumes, and more.”

Almost Famous is the “semi-autobiographical odyssey of 15-year-old William Miller (Patrick Fugit), whose writing talent and earnest passion for rock music earns him an assignment for Rolling Stone, interviewing and touring with Stillwater (Billy Crudup, Jason Lee). Penny Lane (Kate Hudson) is the young groupie who guides him through the wild world of rock heroes, all-night parties, and the most dangerous experience of all—love.”

4K Special Features

Here’s all the neat stuff that comes with the new release, with some special features ported over from previous editions:

Filmmaker Focus—Cameron Crowe on Almost Famous — NEW!

Casting & Costumes— NEW!

Rock School— NEW!

Extended Scenes— NEW!

Odds & Sods— NEW!

Audio Commentary with Cameron Crowe and Friends (Bootleg cut)

Intro by Cameron Crowe

The Making of Almost Famous

Interview with Lester Bangs (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Cameron Crowe’s Top Albums of 1973

“Fever Dog” music video

“Loves Comes and Goes” (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Rolling Stone Articles (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

B-Sides (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Cleveland Concert (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

“Small Time Blues”

Stairway (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Script

Theatrical Trailer

Hidden Talent (Unhidden Easter Eggs)

Uber Box Set

In addition to the 4K, there’s also a big box set that compiles the various versions of the film’s soundtracks. The set “encompasses an expanded soundtrack with five CDs, seven 180-gram black vinyl discs, and a brand new 7-inch for Stillwater’s “Fever Dog.” The expanded soundtrack includes songs from The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Led Zeppelin, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Who, and Yes, plus all the songs created for the film’s fictional aspiring rock group Stillwater, most written for the movie by Cameron Crowe, Heart’s Nancy Wilson and Grammy Award-winning guitarist, Peter Frampton.”

The set also includes “a 40-page photo book and memoir housed in a film-prop-replica of William Miller’s high-school notebook; the first-ever complete William Miller cover story on Stillwater as a 1973 Rolling Stone newsprint; two replica ticket stubs; and a Stillwater tour poster. Exclusively available only in the Uber Boxset is a Stillwater Cleveland concert poster and a backstage poster; six film-prop-replica backstage passes (some seen throughout the film); three film-prop-replica business cards for Dick Roswell (Stillwater road manager), Lester Bangs (Creem magazine), and Ben Fong-Torres (Rolling Stone magazine); and three photo prints of cast members. Along with the thirteen-disc Uber Deluxe box, Universal is issuing two six-LP editions—one on black vinyl, the other with colored vinyl discs; a five-CD Super Deluxe set including 102 tracks, 36 of them previously unreleased songs; a separate 12-inch vinyl EP with all 6 of Stillwater’s songs; a Record Store Day exclusive with the 7 original demos of the Stillwater songs, five performed by Wilson the other two by Frampton; a two-LP vinyl version of the original soundtrack album; a two-CD Deluxe Edition of the original soundtrack.”

Yeah, it’s a lot.