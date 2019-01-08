Have you always wanted to fight killer cyborgs in a grimy futuristic city plagued by crime and economic inequity? Well here’s your chance with the Alita: Battle Angel immersive experience that is being held in Los Angeles, New York City, and Austin ahead of the Robert Rodriguez film’s release.

Soon, you’ll be able to explore the futuristic Iron City, the setting of the upcoming Alita: Battle Angel feature film based on the popular anime. Creative production company iam8bit and media and entertainment firm The Seelig Group are offering the “Passport to Iron City” which will allow guests to explore Iron City, which has been meticulously recreated by the film’s production designers. Guests can interact with the City’s rough-and-tumble residents, solve puzzles and challenges, experiment with custom technology built for the cyberpunk Alita aesthetic, and uncover hidden clues to the city’s controlling forces.

According to Deadline, the experience will also include an exact replica of the historic “Kansas bar” featured in the movie — which will act as the hub where visitors meet their teams and learn the secrets of Iron City. At the end of each of their journeys, guests will receive a post-experience “Iron City assessment” that assigns them a unique role within the city based on decisions they made while exploring. Each winning team will walk away with an Iron City souvenir.

Here is the official description of “Passport to Iron City”:

PASSPORT TO IRON CITY is a first-of-its-kind experience, combining custom technology built for the retro-future Alita aesthetic and highly-detailed sets which have been recreated down to the last detail by the film’s award-winning production designers. The result: a life-sized, fully immersive board game where YOU and your team are the game pieces. Live like a local in Iron City: join your team for exclusive drinks at the Kansas, the famous hunter-warrior watering hole, and explore the vibrant streets of Iron City, where you’ll interact with the City’s gritty residents and visit familiar landmarks, from the infamous cyborg scrapyards to the high-energy Motorball Stadium. Earn credits by completing puzzles and challenges, experiment with innovative technology, and uncover hidden clues to determine your fate.

The 12,000 foot experience opens in Los Angeles on January 23, 2019, New York on January 26, 2019, and Austin on January 29, 2019.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Alita: Battle Angel opens in theaters on February 14, 2019.