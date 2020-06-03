Ridley Scott has helmed two prequels to his classic sci-fi horror film Alien – Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. Those films have their fans (like me!), but they didn’t exactly blow up the box office. As a result, the fate of Scott’s proposed third Alien prequel remains in doubt, and that doubt has only increased since Disney picked up Alien franchise owner Fox. But Scott hasn’t given up hope just yet.

In 2012, Ridley Scott’s Prometheus hit theaters, where it was met with a mixed reaction. While the film had its flaws, it managed to become a hit, grossing $403.4 million on a $120–130 million budget. Prometheus was followed-up with Alien: Covenant in 2017. That film seemed even more polarizing, and was considered a box office disappointment after grossing $240 million. Scott clearly had plans for more films – Covenant even ends on a cliffhanger, of sorts – but the lukewarm reaction seemed to put any future prequel sequels on pause.

But Scott still wants to make another movie. Speaking with the LA Times, the director said that he feels “there’s a lot of mileage in Alien,” adding:

“What I always thought when I was making the first one [was] why would a creature like this be made and why was it traveling in what I always thought was a kind of war-craft, which was carrying a cargo of these eggs. What was the purpose of the vehicle and what was the purpose of the eggs? That’s the thing to question — who, why, and for what purpose is the next idea, I think.”

I have my doubts Disney – who now own the Alien franchise – will want to let Scott make another one of these prequels, but I’d be happy to be proven wrong. I think Prometheus is flawed, but it has its moments. Alien: Covenant, however, is a wonderful, misunderstood movie, with Scott blending the Alien mythos with gothic flourishes. It’s more in line with Frankenstein than it is an Alien movie – which is why I understand why some people don’t care for it. But I’m all-in on whatever bold weirdness Scott wants to throw together, especially if he continues the story of Michael Fassbender’s deranged android David.

In the past, Scott revealed he wanted to make two more movies after Covenant, with the last movie leading directly into Alien. However, that plan changed a little. On the commentary track for Covenant, Scott states that a sequel was being written, with Fassbender and his Covenant co-stars Katherine Waterston and Danny McBride returning. He also added that this third film would complete the prequel trilogy. Several years have passed since then, and another film seems highly unlikely at this point. But it’s good to know Scott still has the idea on his mind.