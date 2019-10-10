Alfonso Cuaron already jumped into the world of streaming last year with his Netflix Oscar winner Roma. Now the Children of Men director is moving from Netflix to Apple, having just inked a big deal with to develop new series for the upcoming streaming service Apple TV+. This aligns Cuaron with other major Apple TV+ talent, including Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Damien Chazelle, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and of course, Oprah.

THR says Roma director Alfonso Cuaron is headed to Apple TV+. Word has it that multiple streaming outlets were vying for Cuaron to join their team, but it was Apple that ultimately won out, resulting in a “multiple-year pact” in which the director will “create and develop new television projects exclusively for Apple’s forthcoming TV+.”

In case you haven’t noticed, every media company on the planet is currently rushing to launch their own streaming service. Netflix has reigned supreme in the streaming wars for years, and other companies want in on this action. Disney has Disney+ on the way, Warner Bros. has HBO Max, and Apple is launching Apple TV+ on November 1, getting the jump on Disney+’s November 12 launch date.

As a result, all of these services are scrambling to snap up major players in order to draw in subscribers. Apple landing Cuaron is a bit of a big deal, especially since his work with streaming service Netflix resulted in several Oscar nominations (and wins for Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film). He’s also responsible for some big, acclaimed movies – Gravity and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, for example. Adding him to the Apple TV+ team ensures that Apple’s streaming service has a heavy hitter.

There are zero details on just what Cuaron will be creating for Apple at the moment, so we’re just going to have to wait and see what the filmmaker comes up with. In the meantime, Apple has plenty of stuff lined up for their launch, including Dickinson, a weird-looking series in which Emily Dickinson (played by Hailee Steinfeld) hangs out with her hip young friends getting rowdy and using modern-day slang.