Alejandro Jodorowsky 4K Box Set to Be Released in September
Posted on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
Alejandro Jodorowsky, the “father of the midnight movie,” is one of the best known surrealist filmmakers of the 20th century. In a five year period spanning from the late 1960s into the early 1970s, he released three films in a row that have been blowing minds for generations: Fando y Lis, El Topo, and The Holy Mountain. Now, all three of those cult classics are getting released in 4K in a new box set, along with Jodorowsky’s most recent film, Psychomagic, A Healing Art. Get the details below.
I’m embarrassed to admit that I have never seen one of Jodorowsky’s movies in full – I only know his work from the shreds I saw in Jodorowsky’s Dune, the excellent 2013 documentary that details his absolutely bonkers plan for a sprawling, mind-expanding film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel. (Denis Villeneuve is making a much more, shall we say, traditional version of Dune this year, which will supposedly be out this holiday season.) But this new Jodorowsky 4K box set looks like a great place to dive into and engage with his most famous works of art.
The director, who is 91 years old, personally supervised the color correction of these 4K restorations using the original 35mm elements, and after fifty years, he was finally able to convert El Topo to the 1:85:1 widescreen ratio he originally wanted it to be in, as an homage to Sergio Leone. (It’s also presented in 1:33:1 aspect ratio as it was originally shown in 1970.)
Here’s the official breakdown of everything in the new box set, which will be available on September 18, 2020.
BOOK
- A 78-page booklet with exclusive photos, new essays, original reviews, and interviews offer incredible detail, perspective, and insight into the films and mind of maestro Alejandro Jodorowsky.
- 6 double-sided vintage lobby card reproductions from the original German releases, as well as six unique production photos from both El Topo and The Holy Mountain.
- An exclusive, 16×20-inch (403mmx510mm) double-sided color poster featuring two of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s most revered and celebrated works: El Topo (1970) and The Holy Mountain (1973).
- All Blu-rays come in individual thin-line digipaks with reversible, color artwork in a high-quality slipcase.
- New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- La Cravate, Jodorowsky’s compellingly surreal 1957 adaptation of Thomas Mann’s The Transposed Heads
- La Constellation Jodorowsky, Louis Mouchet’s feature-length documentary featuring interviews with Jean ‘Moebius’ Giraud and Peter Gabriel
- “Jodorowsky Remembers Fando y Lis”, a new interview filmed in Paris
- Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University
- Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio
- Primary Language Spanish
- English, Spanish and French subtitles
- Image gallery
- New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Jodorowsky Remembers El Topo, new interview filmed in Paris
- Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University
- A Conversation with The Son of El Topo, a newly filmed, extensive interview with Brontis Jodorowsky who stars in El Topo
- New 1:85:1 widescreen presentation approved by the director
- The Father of Midnight Movies, an archival interview with Jodorowsky filmed in 2007
- Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Image Gallery
- Original Spanish soundtrack
- English Dub Track
- Newly translated English, Spanish and French subtitles
- Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation
- Uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- El Topo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) CD
- New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- “Jodorowsky Remembers The Holy Mountain”, a new interview filmed in Paris
- Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University
- Pablo Leder: Jodorowsky’s Right Hand Man, Jodorowsky’s personal assistant, remembers acting in El Topo and The Holy Mountain and his time spent with the director
- “The A to Z of The Holy Mountain”, a new video essay by writer Ben Cobb
- Deleted Scenes with commentary by Jodorowsky
- “The Tarot”, a short film in which Jodorowsky explains the secrets of the cards
- Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Image Gallery
- Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation
- Uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Newly translated English, Spanish and French subtitles
- The Holy Mountain Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
- Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation
- Uncompressed 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- English, Spanish and French subtitles
- Downloadable extras, Interviews plus digital Booklet.
- Original trailer