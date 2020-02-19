Attention folks lucky enough to live near an Alamo Drafthouse: the Alamo Drafthouse Season Pass program is now available in all 41 locations. The subscription program allows moviegoers one regularly priced ticket per day, with reservations available seven days in advance. It’s kind of like MoviePass, except that it’s better and it still exists. So I guess on second thought it’s not like MoviePass at all.

How does the Alamo Drafthouse Season Pass work? I’m glad you asked, because I have the following info I can copy and paste, directly to you:

Alamo Season Pass grants access to the widest selection of films in the cinema industry, including blockbusters, independent and arthouse releases, and classic repertory screenings. Last year Alamo Drafthouse locations screened over 2,100 different titles, nearly double the variety of the second-highest number amongst exhibitors. Recent films that have been particularly popular with Season Pass users include BIRDS OF PREY, DOCTOR SLEEP, PARASITE, THE LODGE, and COLOR OUT OF SPACE. Season Pass is available for instant sign-up and immediate use in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Denver, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Antonio, Kansas City, Yonkers, Springfield, and New Braunfels. In select regions, memberships are available via a waiting list, but all locations are expected to be open for everyone in the coming months.

The Season Pass is built right into Alamo Drafthouse’s mobile apps, so it has that going for it too. This is obviously great news for people who live in one of those locations mentioned above. It’s not great news for me, though, dear reader. And here is the part of the story where I complain that there’s not a Drafthouse for miles and miles in my area – Philadelphia. What gives? I demand answers. I know Philadelphia doesn’t have as big of a movie scene as New York, but come on – throw us a bone here. We’re dying. Anyway, here’s more Season Pass info!

Season Pass subscriptions renew monthly, with no annual commitment. Pricing varies by location and corresponds to each Alamo Drafthouse location’s average ticket pricing, with pricing ranging from $14.99 to $29.99 per month in big cities like Los Angeles and New York. The membership also works for screenings in 3D, 70mm, Dolby Atmos, and The Big Show premium large format, with a $1.99 surcharge per ticket. Members with accompanying friends and family members can always purchase additional regular-priced tickets at the same time, or they can add up to four Extra Seats – similar to “Plus Ones” – to their monthly Alamo Season Pass subscription at a discounted price.

The Season Pass was refined for more than a year with the goal of “building a sustainable program that enables subscribers to see as many movies as possible.”