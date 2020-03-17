Star Wars fans haven’t seen much of the fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano lately, but that’s about to change this week because she’s coming back to Star Wars: The Clone Wars in a big way. After leaving the Jedi Order behind, Ahsoka Tano returns in this week’s episode, which is all about her exploits in the underworld of Coruscant. Check out a new TV spot below.

Ahsoka Tano Returns This Friday

Technically, we last heard from Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, when Rey heard her voice (along with many other Jedi) during that final confrontation with Palpatine. (Soon afterward, Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni later assured fans that just because her voice was heard in that vocal montage, that doesn’t mean that she’s dead.) But the last time we literally saw Ahsoka on this part of the timeline was when she said goodbye to her master, Anakin Skywalker, and left the Jedi Order behind after she was framed for murder.

Now she’s back in “Gone with a Trace,” a double-meaning title which nods to how Ahsoka still uses her Jedi training and Force skills despite leaving the Order, and also tips its cap to a character named Trace Martez, an aspiring pilot whom Ahsoka meets in the Coruscant underworld. Trace and her sister Rafa need Ahsoka’s help, and as Ahsoka says in the trailer, “In my life, when people need you, you help them. No matter what.” Looks like she’s taking the high road and retaining all the right lessons, even after her bitter exile from the Jedi.

The new episode arrives on March 20, 2020, on Disney+.