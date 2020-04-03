When he’s not getting snubbed for an Oscar, Adam Sandler can always be relied on to whip out a funny musical ditty that will lighten our moods during the most trying of times. And these are indeed trying times. During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s at-home edition of The Tonight Show, the actor and comedian debuted a quarantine song that paid tribute to the doctors and nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and asked us listeners to appreciate the hard work they do. And when the Sandman tells you something, you listen.

Adam Sandler Quarantine Song

The Uncut Gems star performed a quarantine song written by his comedy tour friend Dan Bulla on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

“Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess/ If we get them the supplies that they need,” Sandler sings on the refrain. “And I hope they save us soon/ ‘Cause I’m really, really sick of my family.”

The song pays tribute to the doctors who “brought us into this world as babies” and the nurses who “wear Crocs and they tell you the truth.” And in the hilarious tune, Sandler manages to sneak in a couple of inspiring verses, pleading with people to “come together” to build more ventilators, make more masks, wash our hands, and stay inside so we can all “make this damn thing go away.”

“I’m teaching math to my kids/ And that can’t be good for America,” he jokes in the song.

It’s just the kind of hilarious, oddly emotional song we needed from Sandler, who had also spoken with Fallon on the show about their SNL memories and impressions. But if you’re still craving more of the Sandman, you can revisit his intense performance in the phenomenal Uncut Gems when it comes to Netflix on May 25.