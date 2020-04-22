This is how we all win: with a massive A24 auction of the studio’s most iconic film props in which the proceeds will go to charities helping those hit hardest by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The studio announced an online A24 Auction for props from acclaimed films like Midsommar, The Lighthouse, Eighth Grade, and of course, Uncut Gems and its famed bejeweled Furby.

A24 announced an online auction for the original props, wardrobe, and set pieces from some of the studio’s most acclaimed movie and TV productions, including Midsommar, Uncut Gems, Hereditary, Mid90s, Eighth Grade, The Lighthouse, and the HBO series Euphoria.

Items like the the May Queen dress from Midsommar, Rue’s favorite hoodie from Euphoria, the “Coolest Girl in the World” time capsule from Eighth Grade, and the original hand-carved wooden mermaid that drove Robert Pattinson mad with horniness in The Lighthouse. And of course, in the spirit of Uncut Gems‘ wild gambling ways, there’s the bejeweled Furby that Howard perplexingly never managed to sell.

The auction is split into four categories which will each be paired with a different charity benefiting New York City’s frontline workers and communities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The A24 Attic Auction, which contains the Euphoria, Eighth Grade, and Hereditary props, will go to NYC Health + Hospitals. Proceeds from the Midsommar props go to FDNY Foundation, the Uncut Gems collection benefits the Queens Community House, and Let There Be Light auction, which naturally covers The Lighthouse, benefits the Food Bank for New York City.

Bidding is live right now. Go here to make Howard Ratner proud.