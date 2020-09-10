Nick Robinson (Jurassic World; Love, Simon) is hot for teacher in A Teacher, the upcoming television adaptation of the 2013 movie of the same name. Kate Mara (House of Cards, Fantastic Four) plays a high school teacher who gets into an inappropriate relationship with one of her students, and as their affair becomes public, her world begins to crash down around her. Check out the first trailer for the series version below.

A Teacher Trailer

A Teacher is an adaptation of writer/producer/director Hannah Fidell‘s 2013 film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Fidell is on board this series as a writer and director, and she’s executive producing alongside Kate Mara, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Danny Brocklehurst. You can check out the movie’s trailer for comparison below:

“It’s really about our ability to justify our own actions to ourselves, even when we know what we’re doing is wrong,” Fidell once said about her film, and it certainly seems like that idea is being explored here as well. Mara is an excellent actress who has long deserved a solid showcase for her talents, and Robinson continues to come into his own as a performer, with this looking like it could be one of his best roles to date.

As a writer/director, Fidell went on to make the road trip comedy The Long Dumb Road in 2018 and served as one of the many filmmakers behind Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia, which will almost certainly go down as the wildest movie of 2020. A TV adaptation of A Teacher was once in the works at HBO with the Duplass brothers involved back in 2014, but that version never came together. But years later, the show has found its proper home at FX on Hulu.

“Working with FX – truly the home of all my favorite shows – on A Teacher is a dream come true,” said Fidell. “I couldn’t ask for a more perfect partner who, from day one, has understood and embraced the inherent complexities and nuance required for such subject matter.”

Here’s the official synopsis of the show:

Starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, A Teacher examines the complexities and consequences of an illegal relationship between a female teacher, Claire and her male high school student, Eric. Dissatisfied in their own lives, Claire and Eric discover an undeniable escape in each other, but their relationship accelerates faster than anticipated and the permanent damage becomes impossible to ignore.

A Teacher will be available to stream exclusively on FX on Hulu, and the first three episodes are being released on November 10, 2020.