A Quiet Place Part II hasn’t hit theaters yet, but director John Krasinski revealed that he already has ideas for a A Quiet Place 3 — if it were to happen.

The surprise critical and box office success of A Quiet Place in 2018 paved the way for Krasinski’s rising directorial career, and for a new horror franchise if Paramount had its way. Soon, A Quiet Place Part II was greenlit, with Krasinski back in the director’s chair and Emily Blunt reprising her role as the Abbott matriarch trying to keep her children alive in a post-apocalyptic world infested with sound-sensitive monsters. But could that premise sustain itself for a third A Quiet Place movie? Krasinski is prepared for that possibility.

Krasinski had not expected to make a sequel to his 2018 smash hit A Quiet Place. But with the release of A Quiet Place II around the corner, the director admitted to Collider that he’s started looking ahead at A Quiet Place 3. In an interview with the outlet, Krasinski revealed that he already started thinking of ideas for a third A Quiet Place movie by the time he began writing A Quiet Place Part II:

“It’s interesting, I genuinely hadn’t thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who’s on the other end of those fires?’ But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one.”

Krasinski explained that when his wife and A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt first read his screenplay for Part II, she noted that it felt like a second part of a book trilogy. That delighted Krasinski, who had already been considering Part II as the title, making it sound like there would be more to the story.

So does this confirm A Quiet Place 3? Not yet. But despite the director’s reluctance to return for A Quiet Place Part II, it seems that Krasinski now seems eager to finish the story of the Abbott family in a trilogy. And if Part II does as well as A Quiet Place did in 2018 — wrapping up its global box office haul with $340 million — Paramount will probably be just as eager.

A Quiet Place: Part II comes to theaters March 20, 2020.