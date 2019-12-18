John Krasinski‘s A Quiet Place was an unexpected surprise in 2018, and the masterful way it weaponized sound in a story about a family trying to survive in an alien-infested America resulted in one of the most nail-biting movie experiences of the year. A sequel was quickly given the go-ahead, and now we’re only about three months out from seeing the continuing adventures of the Abbott family, with the first full trailer set to arrive on New Year’s Day.

Emily Blunt returns as the family matriarch, and the movie’s first teaser shows her leading her children (including returning rising stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) beyond the boundaries of where they’ve been before and into the unknown.

A Quiet Place Part II Teaser

In A Quiet Place Part II, the family faces their greatest threat yet: a giant gust of wind which ruins the sand path that they laid out as a path to walk silently through the woods. I’m kidding…but that might actually make for a potentially harrowing scene in the right circumstances. Their greatest threat might be an infection in Blunt’s foot from stepping on a nail in the previous movie; at least this teaser confirms that the story is picking up almost immediately after the events of the first film.

What will the Abbotts find out there beyond the sand line? Probably Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, the two actors who weren’t in the first movie. But will they be friends or foes, and will the Abbotts be able to spread the word about how to eradicate this alien scourge before they’re all wiped out – either by the aliens themselves or by fellow humans? It’s still too early to tell.

But John Krasinski is back, and he’s taking the creative force of this whole movie on his shoulders. For the first film, Krasinski contributed to an original script that was initially written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. But for the sequel, Krasinski is currently listed as the sole writer and director, so this movie is going to live or die based on his instincts as a storyteller. Should be an interesting test, and I hope he passes.

Check out the teaser poster:

And here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters on March 20, 2020.